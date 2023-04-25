First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) ( www.firstcommunitybank.com ) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $11.78 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($0.29) per common share, an increase of two cents $0.02, or 7.41%, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2022. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 12, 2023, and is expected to be paid on or about May 26, 2023. This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

On April 21, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its subsidiary Surrey Bank and Trust of Mount Airy, North Carolina. At closing, Surrey had approximately $468 million in assets, $253 million in loans, and $405 million in deposits.

First Quarter 2023 and Current Highlights

Income Statement

Net income of $11.78 million for the quarter was an approximate 24% increase, or $2.27 million, compared to $9.52 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $4.26 million. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $827 thousand and a decrease in noninterest income of $611 thousand.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.20% for the same quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 11.15% for the first quarter of 2023 and 8.98% for the same quarter of 2022.

Net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.35%, which was an 80 basis point increase from 3.55% reported for the same quarter of 2022. The yield on earning assets increased 85 basis points, primarily driven by increased earnings on loans and securities.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 0.16%, primarily driven by an increase in the interest expense associated with savings and money market deposit accounts.

Interest and fees on loans increased $2.99 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. Interest income from securities of $2.10 million was an increase of $1.35 million over the first quarter of 2022 primarily attributable to an increase in the portfolio. Interest income on deposits in banks also increased $214 thousand to $462 thousand for the first quarter primarily due to a significant increase in overnight rates as compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The net provision for credit losses of $1.74 million for the quarter was a decrease of $219 thousand compared to $1.96 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. This quarter’s provision was a function of a $1.97 million provision for credit losses and a reduction in the allowance for unfunded commitments of $232 thousand.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

The Company’s loan portfolio decreased by $11.3 million, or 0.47%, from year-end 2022, with the largest decreases in the consumer non-real estate loan type.

The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the first quarter of 2023. Share repurchases had been stopped in anticipation of the now completed acquisition of Surrey Bancorp.

Non-performing loans to total loans remained low at 0.65% of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.74 million, or 0.29% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $838 thousand, or 0.15% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2022.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.29% at March 31, 2023.

Book value per share at March 31, 2023, was $26.58, an increase of $0.57 from year-end 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2023. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.34 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2023. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.05 billion as of March 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 27,628 $ 27,873 $ 26,405 $ 25,651 $ 24,641 Interest on securities 2,099 1,900 1,785 1,551 750 Interest on deposits in banks 462 1,215 1,532 768 248 Total interest income 30,189 30,988 29,722 27,970 25,639 Interest expense Interest on deposits 718 366 380 422 486 Interest on borrowings 59 1 - 1 - Total interest expense 777 367 380 423 486 Net interest income 29,412 30,621 29,342 27,547 25,153 Provision for credit losses 1,742 3,416 685 510 1,961 Net interest income after provision 27,670 27,205 28,657 27,037 23,192 Noninterest income 8,583 9,184 9,950 8,854 9,194 Noninterest expense 20,813 20,730 21,145 21,255 19,986 Income before income taxes 15,440 15,659 17,462 14,636 12,400 Income tax expense 3,658 3,076 4,111 3,423 2,885 Net income $ 11,782 $ 12,583 $ 13,351 $ 11,213 $ 9,515 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.78 $ 0.82 $ 0.67 $ 0.57 Diluted 0.72 0.77 0.81 0.67 0.56 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.29 0.29 0.27 0.27 0.27 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 16,228,297 16,229,289 16,378,022 16,662,817 16,817,284 Diluted 16,289,489 16,281,922 16,413,202 16,682,615 16,864,515 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.59 % 1.63 % 1.38 % 1.20 % Return on average common equity 11.15 % 11.99 % 12.60 % 10.61 % 8.98 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 16.19 % 17.75 % 18.51 % 15.56 % 13.10 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 1,017 $ 958 $ 932 $ 993 $ 972 Service charges on deposits 3,159 3,354 3,689 3,672 3,498 Other service charges and fees 3,082 3,006 2,988 3,297 3,017 Gain on sale of securities 7 - - - - Gain on divestiture - - 1,658 - - Other operating income 1,318 1,866 683 892 1,707 Total noninterest income $ 8,583 $ 9,184 $ 9,950 $ 8,854 $ 9,194 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,595 $ 11,913 $ 12,081 $ 11,518 $ 11,671 Occupancy expense 1,168 1,196 1,188 1,165 1,269 Furniture and equipment expense 1,401 1,413 1,478 1,496 1,614 Service fees 2,019 1,905 1,635 2,563 1,503 Advertising and public relations 643 574 718 577 540 Professional fees 327 98 208 544 453 Amortization of intangibles 234 364 365 360 357 FDIC premiums and assessments 320 330 321 257 218 Merger expense 379 596 - - - Divestiture expense - - 153 - - Other operating expense 2,727 2,341 2,998 2,775 2,361 Total noninterest expense $ 20,813 $ 20,730 $ 21,145 $ 21,255 $ 19,986





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 11,782 $ 12,583 $ 13,351 $ 11,213 $ 9,515 Non-GAAP adjustments: (Gain) loss on sale of securities (7 ) - - - - Merger expense 379 596 - - - Divestiture expense - - 153 - - Gain on divestiture - - (1,658 ) - - Other items(1) - (450 ) - (92 ) - Total adjustments 372 146 (1,505 ) (92 ) - Tax effect 10 - (29 ) - (361 ) - (22 ) - - Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,144 $ 12,758 $ 12,207 $ 11,143 $ 9,515 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.75 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 0.56 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.60 % 1.61 % 1.49 % 1.37 % 1.20 % Adjusted return on average common equity 11.49 % 12.16 % 11.52 % 10.55 % 8.98 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 16.69 % 17.93 % 16.92 % 15.46 % 13.10 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 2,393,759 $ 27,698 4.69 % $ 2,200,003 $ 24,698 4.55 % Securities available for sale 316,734 2,140 2.74 % 140,975 800 2.30 % Interest-bearing deposits 40,993 465 4.60 % 544,718 249 0.19 % Total earning assets 2,751,486 30,303 4.47 % 2,885,696 25,747 3.62 % Other assets 322,789 328,212 Total assets $ 3,074,275 $ 3,213,908 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 666,447 $ 26 0.02 % $ 679,211 $ 28 0.02 % Savings deposits 827,414 484 0.24 % 881,295 66 0.03 % Time deposits 271,214 208 0.31 % 346,902 392 0.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,765,075 718 0.16 % 1,907,408 486 0.10 % Borrowings Federal funds purchased 4,719 58 5.07 % - - - Retail repurchase agreements 2,086 1 0.06 % 1,993 - N/M Total borrowings 6,805 59 0.07 % 1,993 - N/M Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,771,880 777 0.18 % 1,909,401 486 0.10 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 838,041 835,921 Other liabilities 35,669 38,956 Total liabilities 2,645,590 2,784,278 Stockholders' equity 428,685 429,630 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,074,275 $ 3,213,908 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 29,526 $ 25,261 Net interest rate spread 4.29 % 3.52 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.35 % 3.55 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $193 thousand and $866 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,385 $ 170,846 $ 229,095 $ 398,242 $ 457,306 Debt securities available for sale 308,269 300,349 299,620 287,767 268,703 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 2,388,897 2,400,197 2,362,733 2,299,798 2,244,296 Allowance for credit losses (30,789 ) (30,556 ) (29,388 ) (29,749 ) (28,981 ) Loans held for investment, net 2,358,108 2,369,641 2,333,345 2,270,049 2,215,315 Premises and equipment, net 47,407 47,340 47,891 49,752 50,912 Other real estate owned 481 703 559 579 848 Interest receivable 8,646 9,279 8,345 8,433 8,100 Goodwill 129,565 129,565 129,565 129,565 129,565 Other intangible assets 3,942 4,176 4,541 4,905 5,266 Other assets 102,869 103,673 107,838 109,085 108,112 Total assets $ 3,051,672 $ 3,135,572 $ 3,160,799 $ 3,258,377 $ 3,244,127 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 823,297 $ 872,168 $ 878,423 $ 877,962 $ 860,652 Interest-bearing 1,761,327 1,806,647 1,831,798 1,920,577 1,922,292 Total deposits 2,584,624 2,678,815 2,710,221 2,798,539 2,782,944 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,866 1,874 1,958 2,635 2,488 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 33,451 32,898 36,362 39,157 34,539 Total liabilities 2,619,941 2,713,587 2,748,541 2,840,331 2,819,971 Stockholders' equity Common stock 16,243 16,225 16,273 16,502 16,782 Additional paid-in capital 128,666 128,508 129,914 136,705 144,088 Retained earnings 300,047 292,971 285,096 276,499 269,798 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,225 ) (15,719 ) (19,025 ) (11,660 ) (6,512 ) Total stockholders' equity 431,731 421,985 412,258 418,046 424,156 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,051,672 $ 3,135,572 $ 3,160,799 $ 3,258,377 $ 3,244,127 Shares outstanding at period-end 16,243,551 16,225,399 16,273,177 16,502,144 16,781,975 Book value per common share $ 26.58 $ 26.01 $ 25.33 $ 25.33 $ 25.27 Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.36 17.76 17.09 17.18 17.24 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of year: Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 30,556 $ 29,388 $ 29,749 $ 28,981 $ 27,858 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) 1,196 1,416 956 775 678 Total allowance for credit losses beginning of year 31,752 30,804 30,705 29,756 28,536 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses - loans 1,974 3,416 685 510 1,961 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments (1) (232 ) (220 ) 460 181 97 Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments 1,742 3,196 1,145 691 2,058 Charge-offs (2,570 ) (2,873 ) (2,158 ) (1,469 ) (1,302 ) Recoveries 829 625 1,112 1,727 464 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,741 ) (2,248 ) (1,046 ) 258 (838 ) Balance at end of period: Allowance for credit losses - loans 30,789 30,556 29,388 29,749 28,981 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1) 964 1,196 1,416 956 775 Ending balance $ 31,753 $ 30,556 $ 29,388 $ 29,749 $ 28,981 Nonperforming Assets Nonaccrual loans $ 15,557 $ 15,208 $ 15,303 $ 17,826 $ 20,487 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 23 142 131 131 - Modified loans past due 90 days or more (2) - - - - - Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") (3) - 1,346 1,331 515 1,141 Total nonperforming loans 15,580 16,696 16,765 18,472 21,628 OREO 481 703 559 579 848 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,061 $ 17,399 $ 17,324 $ 19,051 $ 22,476 Additional Information Total modified loans (2) $ 429 $ - $ - $ - $ - Total accruing TDRs (4) $ - $ 7,112 $ 7,028 $ 8,313 $ 8,782 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.65 % 0.70 % 0.71 % 0.80 % 0.96 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.69 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 197.62 % 183.01 % 175.29 % 161.05 % 134.00 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.29 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.18 % -0.05 % 0.15 % (1) Prior quarter information for loan commitments has been reclassed for presentation purposes. (2) ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. ASU adopted effective January 1, 2023. (3) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. (4) Accruing total TDRs as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.





