Invivyd to Participate at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect Investor Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that David Hering, chief executive officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect Investor Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET at the Nasdaq World Headquarters in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. ​​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Kate Burdick, Evoke Canale

860-462-1569

kate.burdick@evokegroup.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brinzey, ICR Westwicke

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com