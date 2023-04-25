AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for May 10, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



AFC Gamma will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website at www.afcgamma.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is a publicly-traded, institutional lender that originates, structures and underwrites loans secured by commercial real estate and other types of financing solutions. AFC Gamma targets direct lending and bridge loan opportunities typically ranging from $5 million to $100 million across multiple real estate sectors, with a specialization in lending to state-law compliant cannabis operators. It is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@afcgamma.com

www.afcgamma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rich Myers

Profile Advisors

347-0774-1125

rmyers@profileadvisors.com