Pulmonx to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the company will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET.



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Contact

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

investors@pulmonx.com