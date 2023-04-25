Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.



We reported quarterly revenue of $726.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, along with 45.7% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 4,830,589 microinverters, or approximately 1,957.2 megawatts DC, and 102.4 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023 are listed below:

Quarterly revenue of $726.0 million

GAAP gross margin of 45.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 45.7%

GAAP operating income of $167.7 million; non-GAAP operating income of $233.6 million

GAAP net income of $146.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $192.3 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.02; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.37

Free cash flow of $223.8 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.78 billion

Our revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2023 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q1 2022 Revenue $ 726,016 $ 724,652 $ 441,292 $ 726,016 $ 724,652 $ 441,292 Gross margin 45.0 % 42.9 % 40.1 % 45.7 % 43.8 % 41.0 % Operating expenses $ 158,708 $ 153,741 $ 115,149 $ 98,375 $ 87,718 $ 66,250 Operating income $ 167,663 $ 156,960 $ 61,824 $ 233,562 $ 229,389 $ 114,529 Net income $ 146,873 $ 153,753 $ 51,821 $ 192,319 $ 212,389 $ 109,670 Basic EPS $ 1.07 $ 1.13 $ 0.39 $ 1.41 $ 1.56 $ 0.82 Diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 1.06 $ 0.37 $ 1.37 $ 1.51 $ 0.79

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $726.0 million, compared to $724.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our revenue in the United States for the first quarter of 2023 decreased approximately 9% due to seasonality and macroeconomic conditions, while our revenue in Europe increased approximately 25%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 43.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by increased IQ8™ product mix and improved logistics.

Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $98.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $87.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to investment in international growth and R&D. Our non-GAAP operating income was $233.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $229.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We exited the first quarter of 2023 with $1.78 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and generated $246.2 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2023. Our capital expenditures were $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to investment in R&D equipment and U.S. manufacturing.

IQ8 Microinverters constituted approximately 65% of all our microinverter shipments during the first quarter of 2023. We recently started shipping IQ8 Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384W, into France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal to support newer high-powered solar panels.

Our IQ Battery shipments were 102.4 megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 122.1 megawatt hours in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition to North America, Germany, and Belgium, we recently started shipping to customers in the Netherlands, France, Austria, and Switzerland. We expect to introduce IQ Batteries into more countries later in the year. Approximately 2,900 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries.

We began shipments of Enphase microinverters from our contract manufacturer Flex in Timisoara, Romania in the first quarter of 2023. With the Flex factory in Romania, we have increased our global capacity to approximately six million microinverters per quarter, enabling us to improve delivery times to our customers in Europe, while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar. In addition, starting in the second quarter of 2023, we are adding manufacturing capacity in the United States due to the global demand for our products as well as the incentives related to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will bring our total global quarterly capacity to more than 10.0 million microinverters as we exit 2023.

We continued to strengthen our digital platform and improve the customer experience. We added new features to our Solargraf℠ software for installers during the first quarter of 2023, including basic NEM 3.0 functionality for California. In the second quarter of 2023, we plan to release the full NEM 3.0 functionality, 3D and shading features, and introduce the software in additional countries.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On April 24, 2023, Enphase Energy recently announced the launch of new IQ8 microinverters for high-powered solar panels in Spain and Portugal. The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes.

On April 19, 2023, Enphase Energy released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides an update on Enphase ESG policies, initiatives and performance.

On April 3, 2023, Enphase Energy announced it started shipping IQ Batteries to customers in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, further expanding the product’s availability in the European market.

On March 29, 2023, Enphase Energy recently announced the launch of new IQ8 microinverters for high-powered solar panels in France and the Netherlands.

On Feb. 21, 2023, Enphase Energy announced it started shipping IQ Batteries to customers in Austria, as it continues to expand the product’s availability in the European market.

On Jan. 26, 2023, Enphase Energy announced a partnership with Enerix, Germany’s leading network of specialist companies for decentralized energy systems, to expand Enphase product offerings to Enerix’s network of more than 100 franchise partners across Germany and Austria.

Enphase Energy recently announced that installers in Michigan, Virginia, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Maryland have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the second quarter of 2023, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows, excluding any benefit from the IRA:

Revenue to be within a range of $700.0 million to $750.0 million, which includes shipments of 80 to 100 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries

GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 41.0% to 44.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 42.0% to 45.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization

GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $155.0 million to $159.0 million

Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $98.0 million to $102.0 million, excluding $57.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization, and restructuring charges for site consolidation

GAAP and non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be within a range of 21.0% to 23.0%

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), and free cash flow.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:

Stock-based compensation expense. Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.

Acquisition related expenses and amortization. This item represents expenses incurred related to Enphase Energy’s business acquisitions, which are non-recurring in nature, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Restructuring and asset impairment charges. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment related charges due to the nature of the expenses being unplanned and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs and asset write-downs of property and equipment, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.

Non-cash interest expense. This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to report the non-GAAP tax amount based on cash tax expense and reserves for periods prior to 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Enphase Energy updated its methodology of computing the non-GAAP income tax adjustment from reporting cash tax expense and reserves to the projected non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate as Enphase Energy utilized most of its net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards in the year ended December 31, 2022 and became a significant cash taxpayer in the United States. Going forward, Enphase Energy will exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.

Free cash flow. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its second quarter of 2023 financial outlook, gross margin, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate; its expectations on the timing of the introduction of IQ Batteries into even more European countries later in the year; its ability to add additional manufacturing capability in the United States and to begin shipping from new manufacturing facilities in the United States in 2023; its expectations to release new software features related to NEM 3.0 functionality in the second quarter of 2023; the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products; the anticipated demand for and availability of its products and services; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, IQ Batteries, Solargraf, and certain other names and marks are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Net revenues $ 726,016 $ 724,652 $ 441,292 Cost of revenues 399,645 413,951 264,319 Gross profit 326,371 310,701 176,973 Operating expenses: Research and development 57,129 49,683 35,719 Sales and marketing 64,621 64,913 41,344 General and administrative 36,265 37,355 38,086 Restructuring charges 693 1,790 — Total operating expenses 158,708 153,741 115,149 Income from operations 167,663 156,960 61,824 Other income (expense), net Interest income 13,040 8,720 460 Interest expense (2,156 ) (2,279 ) (2,736 ) Other income (expense), net 426 4,777 (2,141 ) Total other income (expense), net 11,310 11,218 (4,417 ) Income before income taxes 178,973 168,178 57,407 Income tax provision (32,100 ) (14,425 ) (5,586 ) Net income $ 146,873 $ 153,753 $ 51,821 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.07 $ 1.13 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.06 $ 0.37 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 136,689 136,167 134,327 Diluted 145,986 146,311 144,617





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,045 $ 473,244 Marketable securities 1,492,352 1,139,599 Accounts receivable, net 516,106 440,896 Inventory 150,563 149,708 Prepaid expenses and other assets 67,567 60,824 Total current assets 2,512,633 2,264,271 Property and equipment, net 133,268 111,367 Operating lease, right of use asset, net 21,647 21,379 Intangible assets, net 92,756 99,541 Goodwill 213,882 213,559 Other assets 184,138 169,291 Deferred tax assets, net 222,529 204,872 Total assets $ 3,380,853 $ 3,084,280 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 106,154 $ 125,085 Accrued liabilities 396,688 295,939 Deferred revenues, current 99,819 90,747 Warranty obligations, current 34,513 35,556 Debt, current 92,115 90,892 Total current liabilities 729,289 638,219 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 322,487 281,613 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 111,521 95,890 Other liabilities 47,187 43,520 Debt, noncurrent 1,200,276 1,199,465 Total liabilities 2,410,760 2,258,707 Total stockholders’ equity 970,093 825,573 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,380,853 $ 3,084,280





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 146,873 $ 153,753 $ 51,821 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,591 16,009 14,103 Amortization of marketable securities premiums, net of accretion of purchase (discounts) (7,548 ) (4,723 ) 1,455 Provision for doubtful accounts 180 67 147 Non-cash interest expense 2,034 2,077 1,979 Change in fair value of debt securities (1,744 ) (345 ) 1,116 Stock-based compensation 59,655 63,645 47,797 Deferred income taxes (16,181 ) (12,099 ) 3,165 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (79,529 ) (88,876 ) (24,224 ) Inventory (855 ) (3,222 ) (22,036 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (21,457 ) (47,597 ) (3,042 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 82,540 91,128 (1,805 ) Warranty obligations 14,588 25,566 9,906 Deferred revenues 51,085 58,331 22,061 Net cash provided by operating activities 246,232 253,714 102,443 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (22,476 ) (16,429 ) (12,375 ) Purchases of marketable securities (695,387 ) (335,193 ) — Maturities and sale of marketable securities 354,333 282,973 76,735 Investments in private companies — (15,000 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (34,482 ) (24,625 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (363,530 ) (118,131 ) 39,735 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 40 5,090 404 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (71,845 ) (8,100 ) (9,344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (71,805 ) (3,010 ) (8,940 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,904 3,088 (704 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (187,199 ) 135,661 132,534 Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period 473,244 337,583 119,316 Cash and cash equivalents—End of period $ 286,045 $ 473,244 $ 251,850





ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 326,371 $ 310,701 $ 176,973 Stock-based compensation 3,669 4,271 2,507 Acquisition related amortization 1,897 2,135 1,299 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 331,937 $ 317,107 $ 180,779 Gross margin (GAAP) 45.0 % 42.9 % 40.1 % Stock-based compensation 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.6 % Acquisition related amortization 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 45.7 % 43.8 % 41.0 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 158,708 $ 153,741 $ 115,149 Stock-based compensation (1) (55,986 ) (59,374 ) (45,290 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (3,654 ) (4,859 ) (3,609 ) Restructuring and asset impairment charges (693 ) (1,790 ) — Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 98,375 $ 87,718 $ 66,250 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 21,478 $ 21,687 $ 13,729 Sales and marketing 21,419 23,517 13,057 General and administrative 13,089 14,170 18,504 Total $ 55,986 $ 59,374 $ 45,290 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 167,663 $ 156,960 $ 61,824 Stock-based compensation 59,655 63,645 47,797 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,551 6,994 4,908 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 693 1,790 — Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 233,562 $ 229,389 $ 114,529 Net income (GAAP) $ 146,873 $ 153,753 $ 51,821 Stock-based compensation 59,655 63,645 47,797 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 5,551 6,994 4,908 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 693 1,790 — Non-cash interest expense 2,034 2,077 1,979 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (22,487 ) (15,870 ) 3,165 Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 192,319 $ 212,389 $ 109,670 Net income per share, basic (GAAP) $ 1.07 $ 1.13 $ 0.39 Stock-based compensation 0.44 0.47 0.36 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.05 0.04 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.01 — Non-cash interest expense 0.01 0.02 0.01 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.16 ) (0.12 ) 0.02 Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 1.41 $ 1.56 $ 0.82 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 136,689 136,167 134,327 Net income per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 1.02 $ 1.06 $ 0.37 Stock-based compensation 0.43 0.46 0.34 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 0.04 0.05 0.04 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.02 — Non-cash interest expense 0.02 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.15 ) (0.10 ) 0.02 Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 1.37 $ 1.51 $ 0.79 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 145,986 146,311 144,617 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 140,658 140,983 139,289 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 246,232 $ 253,714 $ 102,443 Purchases of property and equipment (22,476 ) (16,429 ) (12,375 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 223,756 $ 237,285 $ 90,068



