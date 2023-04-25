Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $97.8 million, a 10.8% increase from $88.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 7.3% sequential decrease from $105.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross margin increased to $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $37.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $49.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 47.6% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 42.6% for the corresponding period a year ago, and from 46.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income for the first quarter was $11.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.11 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $8.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations totaled $10.1 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $4.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $10.1 million, compared to $22.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 increased 1.2% sequentially to approximately $192.9 million compared to approximately $190.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $271.3 million, a 36.0% decrease from $423.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 10.9% sequential decrease from $304.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Bookings may remain weak until AI OEMs capture the benefits of advanced Power Distribution Networks (“PDNs”) with Lateral-Vertical PDNs using existing 4G FPA modules.”

“Progress with automotive applications using 4G modular solutions at up to 150kW is paving the way for production ramps starting in 2025 which will complement our growth opportunity with AI in data centers.”

“With the imminent completion of our first Converter-housed-in-Package (“ChiP”) foundry, 5G FPA enabling scalable, high efficiency Vertical PDNs on the critical path of advanced AI systems, and automotive electrification driving broad acceptance of ChiPs, I have high expectations about Vicor’s future growth and profitability.”

VICOR CORPORATION   
    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands except for per share amounts)   
    
 QUARTER ENDED
 (Unaudited)
    
 MAR 31, MAR 31,
  2023   2022 
    
    
Net revenues$ 97,816  $ 88,282 
Cost of revenues 51,282   50,681 
Gross margin 46,534   37,601 
    
Operating expenses:   
Selling, general and administrative 20,223   18,568 
Research and development 15,869   14,253 
Total operating expenses 36,092   32,821 
    
Income from operations 10,442   4,780 
    
Other income (expense), net 1,950   162 
    
Income before income taxes 12,392   4,942 
    
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,141   (48)
    
Consolidated net income  11,251   4,990 
    
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to  noncontrolling interest 7   (9)
    
Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation$11,244  $4,999 
    
    
Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation:   
Basic$0.25  $0.11 
Diluted$0.25  $0.11 
    
Shares outstanding:   
Basic 44,162   43,952 
Diluted 44,907   44,954 
    


VICOR CORPORATION   
    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET   
(Thousands)   
    
    
 MAR 31, DEC 31,
  2023   2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$ 192,897  $ 190,611 
Accounts receivable, net 61,061   65,429 
Inventories 107,382   101,410 
Other current assets 5,030   5,154 
Total current assets 366,370   362,604 
    
Long-term deferred tax assets 280   280 
Long-term investment, net 2,631   2,622 
Property, plant and equipment, net 167,812   166,009 
Other assets 7,162   5,386 
    
Total assets$ 544,255  $ 536,901 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$ 16,790  $ 22,207 
Accrued compensation and benefits 11,324   10,849 
Accrued expenses 4,782   8,613 
Accrued litigation 6,500   6,500 
Sales allowances 2,389   1,661 
Short-term lease liabilities 1,459   1,450 
Income taxes payable 663   72 
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 9,765   13,197 
    
Total current liabilities 53,672   64,549 
    
Long-term deferred revenue 2,183   145 
Long-term income taxes payable 869   862 
Long-term lease liabilities  6,872   7,009 
Total liabilities 63,596   72,565 
    
Equity:   
 Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:   
Capital stock 366,002   360,924 
Retained earnings 254,323   243,079 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (993)  (988)
Treasury stock (138,927)  (138,927)
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 480,405   464,088 
 Noncontrolling interest 254   248 
Total equity 480,659   464,336 
    
Total liabilities and equity$ 544,255  $ 536,901 
    