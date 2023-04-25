Hanmi Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.



Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared with $28.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline primarily reflects lower net interest income and higher credit loss expense. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2023 were 1.21% and 12.19%, respectively.

CEO Commentary

“Our team delivered excellent first quarter results with a 2% annualized growth in deposits since year-end, a 6% growth in net income since the year ago quarter and, all the while, maintaining high levels of liquidity and exercising disciplined expense management,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi. “The new relationships we developed during the quarter led to the growth in deposits, reflecting the strength of our relationship banking strategy.”

“As anticipated, loan production moderated from last year due in part to the high interest rate environment and uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, we are taking a more selective and prudent approach with our lending as maintaining strong asset quality remains paramount. The industry events in March presented another opportunity for us to partner with our customers as we proactively stepped up communications to offer support in this turbulent environment.”

“Our balance sheet is strong, with ample liquidity, solid credit quality and excellent capital ratios. I am grateful to our team of highly skilled bankers who work tirelessly to build trusted banking relationships with our customers and who continue to deliver strong results to our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

First quarter net income was $22.0 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, down 22.8% from $28.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022 and reflects lower net interest income, a larger credit loss expense, and a higher effective tax rate, offset by lower noninterest expenses and higher noninterest income.

Loans receivable were $5.98 billion at March 31, 2023, up 0.9% (annualized) from year-end 2022; first quarter loan production was $303.6 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.19%.

Deposits increased 2.1% (annualized) from year-end 2022 to $6.20 billion at March 31, 2023; noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 37.6% of the deposit portfolio at March 31, 2023.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $57.9 million, down 10.4% from the fourth quarter, primarily due to higher deposit interest expense.

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) was 3.28% for the first quarter, down 39 basis points from the prior quarter; sequentially, the average yield on loans increased 30 basis points while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 103 basis points.

Noninterest income for the first quarter was $8.3 million, up 11.8% from the fourth quarter, and noninterest expense was $32.8 million, down 3.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022; the efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 49.54%.

Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.1 million; the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans increased to 1.21% at the end of the first quarter from 1.20% at year-end 2022.



Criticized loans declined 10.9% from the fourth quarter of 2022, and stood at 1.9% of loans at quarter-end; nonperforming assets were $20.2 million, or 0.27% of total assets at the end of the first quarter, compared with 0.14% at year-end 2022.

Hanmi’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.77% at March 31, 2023 and it had a preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.59% and a Total capital ratio of 14.80%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q1 2023 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Net income $ 21,991 $ 28,479 $ 27,169 $ 25,050 $ 20,695 $ (6,488 ) $ 1,296 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.04 Assets $ 7,434,130 $ 7,378,262 $ 7,128,511 $ 6,955,968 $ 6,737,052 $ 55,868 $ 697,078 Loans receivable $ 5,980,458 $ 5,967,133 $ 5,800,991 $ 5,655,403 $ 5,337,500 $ 13,325 $ 642,958 Deposits $ 6,201,038 $ 6,168,072 $ 6,201,376 $ 5,979,390 $ 5,783,170 $ 32,966 $ 417,868 Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.56 % 1.52 % 1.45 % 1.22 % -0.35 -0.01 Return on average stockholders' equity 12.19 % 15.90 % 15.58 % 14.92 % 12.74 % -3.71 -0.55 Net interest margin 3.28 % 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.55 % 3.10 % -0.39 0.18 Efficiency ratio(1) 49.54 % 46.99 % 46.22 % 46.05 % 53.29 % 2.55 -3.75 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 8.77 % 8.50 % 8.40 % 8.74 % 9.07 % 0.27 -0.30 Tangible common equity per common share(2) $ 21.30 $ 20.54 $ 19.60 $ 19.91 $ 20.02 0.76 1.28 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income for the first quarter decreased $6.7 million to $57.9 million from $64.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, down 10.4%. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-earning asset yields. Average loans were $5.94 billion for the first quarter, compared with $5.88 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on average loans for the first quarter increased 30 basis points to 5.51% from 5.21% for the fourth quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 103 basis points to 2.73% from 1.70% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposits were $3.79 billion for the first quarter, compared to $3.49 billion for the fourth quarter. First quarter loan prepayment fees were $0.4 million compared with $0.1 million for the fourth quarter. Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) for the first quarter was 3.28% compared with 3.67% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 Net Interest Income 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 80,923 $ 77,123 $ 66,976 $ 59,855 $ 53,924 4.9 % 50.1 % Interest on securities 4,025 3,633 3,271 2,930 2,516 10.8 % 60.0 % Dividends on FHLB stock 289 289 245 242 248 0.0 % 16.5 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,066 1,194 958 193 216 73.0 % 856.5 % Total interest and dividend income $ 87,303 $ 82,239 $ 71,450 $ 63,220 $ 56,904 6.2 % 53.4 % Interest on deposits 25,498 14,900 6,567 2,457 2,013 71.1 % 1166.7 % Interest on borrowings 2,369 1,192 349 370 337 98.7 % 603.0 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,583 1,586 1,448 1,349 3,598 -0.2 % -56.0 % Total interest expense 29,450 17,678 8,364 4,176 5,948 66.6 % 395.1 % Net interest income $ 57,853 $ 64,561 $ 63,086 $ 59,044 $ 50,956 -10.4 % 13.5 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Loans receivable(1) $ 5,944,399 $ 5,877,298 $ 5,696,587 $ 5,572,504 $ 5,231,672 1.1 % 13.6 % Securities(2) 980,712 966,299 956,989 945,291 930,505 1.5 % 5.4 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 192,902 138,476 181,401 136,473 494,887 39.3 % -61.0 % Average interest-earning assets $ 7,134,398 $ 6,998,458 $ 6,851,362 $ 6,670,653 $ 6,673,449 1.9 % 6.9 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 109,391 $ 119,106 $ 121,269 $ 122,771 $ 124,892 -8.2 % -12.4 % Money market and savings 1,453,569 1,781,834 2,079,490 2,139,488 2,106,008 -18.4 % -31.0 % Time deposits 2,223,615 1,585,798 1,120,149 894,345 937,044 40.2 % 137.3 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,786,575 3,486,738 3,320,908 3,156,604 3,167,944 8.6 % 19.5 % Borrowings 268,056 197,554 123,370 140,245 130,556 35.7 % 105.3 % Subordinated debentures 129,483 129,335 129,176 129,029 213,171 0.1 % -39.3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,184,114 $ 3,813,627 $ 3,573,454 $ 3,425,878 $ 3,511,671 9.7 % 19.1 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,324,413 $ 2,593,948 $ 2,717,810 $ 2,716,297 $ 2,634,398 -10.4 % -11.8 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. For the Three Months Ended Yield/Rate Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 Average Yields and Rates 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Loans receivable(1) 5.51 % 5.21 % 4.67 % 4.31 % 4.18 % 0.30 1.33 Securities(2) 1.67 % 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.27 % 1.11 % 0.20 0.56 FHLB stock 7.16 % 7.00 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 6.14 % 0.16 1.02 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4.34 % 3.42 % 2.09 % 0.57 % 0.18 % 0.92 4.16 Interest-earning assets 4.96 % 4.67 % 4.15 % 3.80 % 3.46 % 0.29 1.50 Interest-bearing deposits 2.73 % 1.70 % 0.78 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 1.03 2.47 Borrowings 3.58 % 2.55 % 1.24 % 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.03 2.53 Subordinated debentures 4.89 % 4.67 % 4.37 % 4.14 % 6.75 % 0.22 -1.86 Interest-bearing liabilities 2.85 % 1.84 % 0.93 % 0.49 % 0.69 % 1.01 2.16 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.55 % 3.10 % -0.39 0.18 Cost of deposits 1.69 % 0.97 % 0.43 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.72 1.55 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Credit loss expense for the first quarter was $2.1 million and included a $2.2 million provision for loan losses and a $0.1 million recovery for off-balance sheet items. For the fourth quarter of 2022, credit loss expense was $0.1 million and included a $0.2 million provision for loan losses and a $0.1 million provision for off-balance sheet items. The fourth quarter also included a recovery of an SBA guarantee repair loss allowance of less than $0.1 million.

Noninterest income for the first quarter increased $0.8 million to $8.3 million from $7.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase reflected the absence of the fourth quarter $0.3 million valuation adjustment to bank-owned life insurance and a $0.9 million increase in all other operating income. All other operating income increased, primarily from $0.6 million of loan customer interest rate swap fee income. The volume of SBA loans sold in the first quarter declined to $29.7 million from $40.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the higher interest rate environment while trade premiums increased to 7.85% for the first quarter from 5.99% for the fourth quarter.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 Noninterest Income 2023 2022

2022 2022 2022 vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,579 $ 2,742 $ 2,996 $ 2,875 $ 2,875 -5.9 % -10.3 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,258 1,115 1,132 1,416 1,142 12.8 % 10.2 % Servicing income 742 725 635 663 734 2.3 % 1.1 % Bank-owned life insurance income (expense) 270 (97 ) 245 246 244 378.4 % 10.7 % All other operating income 1,618 1,039 1,656 1,336 1,004 55.7 % 61.2 % Service charges, fees & other 6,467 5,524 6,664 6,536 5,999 17.1 % 7.8 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,869 1,933 2,250 2,774 2,521 -3.3 % -25.9 % Total noninterest income $ 8,336 $ 7,457 $ 8,914 $ 9,310 $ 8,520 11.8 % -2.2 %

Noninterest expense for the first quarter declined $1.0 million to $32.8 million from $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease reflected $0.4 million in lower professional fees and a $1.1 million decrease in other operating expenses, driven by a recovery of the fourth quarter 2022 servicing valuation adjustment. Additionally, expenses on real estate owned and repossessed personal property decreased $0.3 million during the first quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in salaries and benefits and a $0.7 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, mostly due to normalization of property tax expenses in the absence of prior quarter adjustments. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter increased to 49.54%, from 46.99% for the prior quarter due to the lower revenue.



For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 2023

2022

2022

2022 2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,610 $ 20,279 $ 19,365 $ 18,779 $ 17,717 1.6 % 16.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,412 3,668 4,736 4,597 4,646 20.3 % -5.0 % Data processing 3,253 3,431 3,352 3,114 3,236 -5.2 % 0.5 % Professional fees 1,335 1,783 1,249 1,231 1,430 -25.1 % -6.6 % Supplies and communication 676 683 710 581 665 -1.0 % 1.7 % Advertising and promotion 833 974 1,186 660 817 -14.5 % 2.0 % All other operating expenses 1,957 3,041 2,698 2,463 3,186 -35.6 % -38.6 % Subtotal 33,076 33,859 33,296 31,425 31,697 -2.3 % 4.4 % Other real estate owned expense (income) (201 ) (70 ) 2 50 12 187.1 % -1775.0 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) (84 ) 55 (23 ) - (17 ) -165.5 % 394.1 % Total noninterest expense $ 32,791 $ 33,844 $ 33,275 $ 31,475 $ 31,692 -3.1 % 3.5 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $9.3 million for the first quarter, compared with $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and representing an effective tax rate of 29.7%, compared with 25.3% for the fourth quarter. The increase in the first quarter effective tax rate primarily reflects the absence of a state tax valuation reserve released during the fourth quarter of 2022.



Financial Position

Total assets at March 31, 2023 increased 0.8%, or $55.9 million, to $7.43 billion from $7.38 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase reflected a $12.6 million increase in loans receivable, a $33.8 million increase in cash and due from banks, and a $24.9 million increase in securities available for sale.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.98 billion at quarter-end, up slightly from December 31, 2022. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $3.7 million at the end of the first quarter, compared with $8.0 million at the end of the prior quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 2023 2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,784,178 $ 3,833,397 $ 3,853,947 $ 3,829,656 $ 3,771,453 -1.3 % 0.3 % Residential/consumer loans 817,919 734,473 649,591 521,576 432,805 11.4 % 89.0 % Commercial and industrial loans 778,145 804,475 732,030 766,813 633,107 -3.3 % 22.9 % Leases 600,216 594,788 565,423 537,358 500,135 0.9 % 20.0 % Loans receivable 5,980,458 5,967,133 5,800,991 5,655,403 5,337,500 0.2 % 12.0 % Loans held for sale 3,652 8,043 10,044 18,528 15,617 -54.6 % -76.6 % Total $ 5,984,110 $ 5,975,176 $ 5,811,035 $ 5,673,931 $ 5,353,117 0.1 % 11.8 % As of Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 63.2 % 64.2 % 66.3 % 67.5 % 70.5 % Residential/consumer loans 13.7 % 12.3 % 11.2 % 9.2 % 8.1 % Commercial and industrial loans 13.0 % 13.5 % 12.6 % 13.5 % 11.8 % Leases 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.7 % 9.5 % 9.3 % Loans receivable 99.9 % 99.9 % 99.8 % 99.7 % 99.7 % Loans held for sale 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was $303.6 million for the first quarter, at an average rate of 7.19% while $124.9 million of loans paid off during the quarter at an average rate of 7.27%.



Commercial real estate loan production for the first quarter was $75.5 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $27.1 million, SBA loan production was $34.5 million, equipment finance production was $69.3 million and residential mortgage loan production was $97.2 million.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 75,528 $ 86,500 $ 132,870 $ 271,006 $ 233,295 Commercial and industrial loans 27,055 137,902 88,015 96,187 98,432 SBA loans 34,472 53,209 44,898 67,900 42,632 Leases receivable 69,307 89,193 86,092 95,371 71,487 Residential/consumer loans 97,201 106,955 140,432 111,766 61,023 subtotal 303,563 473,759 492,307 642,230 506,869 Payoffs (124,923 ) (121,409 ) (139,883 ) (230,536 ) (181,026 ) Amortization (102,675 ) (91,333 ) (80,294 ) (94,543 ) (96,852 ) Loan sales (30,002 ) (50,550 ) (45,418 ) (41,937 ) (29,577 ) Net line utilization (30,401 ) (43,124 ) (78,927 ) 43,295 (12,620 ) Charge-offs & OREO (2,237 ) (1,201 ) (2,197 ) (606 ) (835 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 5,967,133 5,800,991 5,655,403 5,337,500 5,151,541 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,980,458 $ 5,967,133 $ 5,800,991 $ 5,655,403 $ 5,337,500

Deposits were $6.20 billion at the end of the first quarter, up $33.0 million, or 0.5%, from $6.17 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The change was primarily driven by a $424.0 million increase in time deposits, partially offset by a $174.2 million decline in money market and savings deposits and a $205.5 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 37.6% of total deposits at quarter-end and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 96.4%.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,334,083 $ 2,539,602 $ 2,771,498 $ 2,782,737 $ 2,678,726 -8.1 % -12.9 % Demand: interest-bearing 104,245 115,573 125,408 123,614 126,907 -9.8 % -17.9 % Money market and savings 1,382,472 1,556,690 2,056,793 2,102,161 2,080,969 -11.2 % -33.6 % Time deposits 2,380,238 1,956,207 1,247,677 970,878 896,568 21.7 % 165.5 % Total deposits $ 6,201,038 $ 6,168,072 $ 6,201,376 $ 5,979,390 $ 5,783,170 0.5 % 7.2 % As of Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 37.6 % 41.2 % 44.7 % 46.5 % 46.3 % Demand: interest-bearing 1.7 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 2.1 % 2.2 % Money market and savings 22.3 % 25.2 % 33.2 % 35.2 % 36.0 % Time deposits 38.4 % 31.7 % 20.1 % 16.2 % 15.5 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2023 was $662.2 million, compared with $637.5 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to $14.4 million of first quarter net income net of dividends as well as a $9.9 million reduction in unrealized after-tax loss due to changes in the value of the securities portfolio resulting from decreases in intermediate-term interest rates during the first quarter. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $651.0 million, or 8.77% of tangible assets, at March 31, 2023, compared with $626.3 million, or 8.50% of tangible assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share increased to $21.30 at March 31, 2023, up from $20.54 at year-end 2022. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial measures” for greater detail.



Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At March 31, 2023, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.59% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.80%, compared with 11.37% and 14.49%, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of Ratio Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Regulatory Capital ratios(1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.80 % 14.49 % 14.38 % 14.31 % 14.73 % 0.31 0.07 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.94 % 11.71 % 11.55 % 11.42 % 11.71 % 0.23 0.23 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.59 % 11.37 % 11.21 % 11.07 % 11.34 % 0.22 0.25 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.09 % 10.07 % 9.99 % 9.94 % 9.70 % 0.02 0.39 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 14.15 % 13.86 % 13.76 % 13.70 % 14.19 % 0.29 -0.04 Tier 1 risk-based capital 13.06 % 12.85 % 12.73 % 12.64 % 13.09 % 0.21 -0.03 Common equity tier 1 capital 13.06 % 12.85 % 12.73 % 12.64 % 13.09 % 0.21 -0.03 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.06 % 11.07 % 11.02 % 11.00 % 10.84 % -0.01 0.22 (1) Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2023

Asset Quality

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.26% of loans at the end of the first quarter, compared with 0.13% at the end of the prior quarter. A $6.7 million past due and accruing loan at March 31, 2023, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, resolved its delinquency.

Special mention loans were $64.3 million at the end of the first quarter, down from $79.0 million at December 31, 2022. The $14.7 million decrease in special mention loans included downgrades to classified loans of $10.0 million, and payoffs of $4.6 million.

Classified loans were $47.3 million at March 31, 2023, up from $46.2 million at the end of the prior quarter. The $1.1 million increase was primarily driven by the downgrade of one loan in the amount of $10.0 million, offset by loan upgrades of $8.8 million.

Nonperforming loans were $20.1 million at March 31, 2023, up from $9.8 million at the end of the prior quarter, primarily due to a $10.0 million loan placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2023. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, nonperforming loans were 0.34% at quarter-end, compared with 0.17% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming loans included a $10.0 million commercial and industrial loan in the health-care industry secured by real estate and business assets for which there was a specific allowance of $2.5 million.

Nonperforming assets were $20.2 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $10.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.27% at quarter-end, compared with 0.14% at year-end 2022.

Gross charge-offs for the first quarter were $2.2 million, compared with $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 gross charge-offs consisted of $1.6 million of equipment financing agreements and $0.6 million of commercial and industrial and SBA loans. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the first quarter were $0.8 million, compared with $0.9 million for the prior quarter. Recoveries during the first quarter consisted of $0.5 million of equipment financing agreements and $0.3 million in commercial and industrial and SBA loans.

As a result, there were net charge-offs of $1.5 million for the first quarter, compared with net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the prior quarter. For the first quarter, net charge-offs represented 0.10% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net charge-offs of 0.02% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses was $72.2 million at March 31, 2023, up from $71.5 million at December 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans was relatively unchanged at 1.21% at the end of the first quarter, from 1.20% at the end of the fourth quarter. Specific allowances for loans increased $2.9 million, while the allowance for quantitative and qualitative considerations decreased $2.2 million.

As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Q1-23 Q1-23 2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

vs. Q4-22 vs. Q1-22 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 15,377 $ 7,492 $ 4,936 $ 4,174 $ 5,493 $ 7,885 $ 9,884 Delinquent loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.13 0.16 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 64,340 $ 79,013 $ 122,952 $ 80,453 $ 140,958 $ (14,673 ) $ (76,618 ) Classified 47,288 46,192 47,740 53,007 57,402 1,096 (10,114 ) Total criticized loans $ 111,628 $ 125,205 $ 170,692 $ 133,460 $ 198,360 $ (13,577 ) $ (86,732 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 20,050 $ 9,846 $ 11,592 $ 11,044 $ 11,470 $ 10,204 $ 8,580 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans 20,050 9,846 11,592 11,044 11,470 10,204 8,580 Other real estate owned, net 117 117 792 675 675 - (558 ) Nonperforming assets $ 20,167 $ 9,963 $ 12,384 $ 11,719 $ 12,145 $ 10,204 $ 8,022 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.21 % Nonperforming assets to assets 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 71,523 $ 71,584 $ 73,067 $ 71,512 $ 72,557 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 2,181 221 (374 ) 1,640 (1,147 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (1,455 ) (282 ) (1,109 ) (85 ) 102 Balance at end of period $ 72,249 $ 71,523 $ 71,584 $ 73,067 $ 71,512 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.01 % -0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.21 % 1.20 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 3,115 $ 3,250 $ 2,313 $ 2,358 $ 2,586 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (48 ) (135 ) 937 (45 ) (228 ) Balance at end of period $ 3,067 $ 3,115 $ 3,250 $ 2,313 $ 2,358 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 924,371 $ 780,543 $ 746,354 $ 613,804 $ 626,615 (1) Annualized

Corporate Developments

On January 26, 2023, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.25 per share. The dividend was paid on February 23, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 6, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call today, April 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code Hanmi Bank. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;

the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate, including any potential recessionary conditions;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums and changes in the monetary policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into;

the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses; and

cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, December 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2023 2022 Change Change 2022 Change Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 386,201 $ 352,421 $ 33,780 9.6 % $ 312,491 $ 73,710 23.6 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 878,701 853,838 24,863 2.9 % 876,980 1,721 0.2 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 3,652 8,043 (4,391 ) -54.6 % 15,617 (11,965 ) -76.6 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 5,908,209 5,895,610 12,599 0.2 % 5,265,988 642,221 12.2 % Accrued interest receivable 19,004 18,537 467 2.5 % 12,289 6,715 54.6 % Premises and equipment, net 22,625 22,850 (225 ) -1.0 % 24,410 (1,785 ) -7.3 % Customers' liability on acceptances 41 328 (287 ) -87.5 % 182 (141 ) -77.5 % Servicing assets 7,541 7,176 365 5.1 % 7,202 339 4.7 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,193 11,225 (32 ) -0.3 % 11,353 (160 ) -1.4 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 - 0.0 % 16,385 - 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 55,814 55,544 270 0.5 % 55,149 665 1.2 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 124,764 136,305 (11,541 ) -8.5 % 139,006 (14,242 ) -10.2 % Total assets $ 7,434,130 $ 7,378,262 $ 55,868 0.8 % $ 6,737,052 $ 697,078 10.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,334,083 $ 2,539,602 $ (205,519 ) -8.1 % $ 2,678,726 $ (344,643 ) -12.9 % Interest-bearing 3,866,955 3,628,470 238,485 6.6 % 3,104,444 762,511 24.6 % Total deposits 6,201,038 6,168,072 32,966 0.5 % 5,783,170 417,868 7.2 % Accrued interest payable 20,512 7,792 12,720 163.2 % 966 19,546 2023.4 % Bank's liability on acceptances 41 328 (287 ) -87.5 % 182 (141 ) -77.5 % Borrowings 350,000 350,000 - 0.0 % 125,000 225,000 180.0 % Subordinated debentures 129,558 129,409 149 0.1 % 128,967 591 0.5 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 70,816 85,146 (14,330 ) -16.8 % 77,315 (6,499 ) -8.4 % Total liabilities 6,771,965 6,740,747 31,218 0.5 % 6,115,600 656,365 10.7 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 - 0.0 % 33 - 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 584,884 583,410 1,474 0.3 % 581,337 3,547 0.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (79,059 ) (88,985 ) 9,926 11.2 % (44,819 ) (34,240 ) -76.4 % Retained earnings 283,910 269,542 14,368 5.3 % 210,788 73,122 34.7 % Less treasury stock (127,603 ) (126,485 ) (1,118 ) -0.9 % (125,887 ) (1,716 ) -1.4 % Total stockholders' equity 662,165 637,515 24,650 3.9 % 621,452 40,713 6.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,434,130 $ 7,378,262 55,868 0.8 % $ 6,737,052 $ 697,078 10.3 %





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Percentage March 31, Percentage 2023 2022 Change 2022

Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 80,923 $ 77,123 4.9 % $ 53,924 50.1 % Interest on securities 4,025 3,633 10.8 % 2,516 60.0 % Dividends on FHLB stock 289 289 0.0 % 248 16.5 % Interest on deposits in other banks 2,066 1,194 73.0 % 216 856.5 % Total interest and dividend income 87,303 82,239 6.2 % 56,904 53.4 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 25,498 14,900 71.1 % 2,013 1166.7 % Interest on borrowings 2,369 1,192 98.7 % 337 603.0 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,583 1,586 -0.2 % 3,598 -56.0 % Total interest expense 29,450 17,678 66.6 % 5,948 395.1 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 57,853 64,561 -10.4 % 50,956 13.5 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 2,133 52 4001.9 % (1,375 ) 164.5 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 55,720 64,509 -13.6 % 52,331 6.5 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,579 2,742 -5.9 % 2,875 -10.3 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,258 1,115 12.8 % 1,142 10.2 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 1,869 1,933 -3.3 % 2,521 -25.9 % Other operating income 2,630 1,667 57.8 % 1,982 32.7 % Total noninterest income 8,336 7,457 11.8 % 8,520 -2.2 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,610 20,279 1.6 % 17,717 16.3 % Occupancy and equipment 4,412 3,668 20.3 % 4,646 -5.0 % Data processing 3,253 3,431 -5.2 % 3,236 0.5 % Professional fees 1,335 1,783 -25.1 % 1,430 -6.6 % Supplies and communications 676 683 -1.0 % 665 1.7 % Advertising and promotion 833 974 -14.5 % 817 2.0 % Other operating expenses 1,672 3,026 -44.7 % 3,181 -47.4 % Total noninterest expense 32,791 33,844 -3.1 % 31,692 3.5 % Income before tax 31,265 38,122 -18.0 % 29,159 7.2 % Income tax expense 9,274 9,643 -3.8 % 8,464 9.6 % Net income $ 21,991 $ 28,479 -22.8 % $ 20,695 6.3 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.72 $ 0.93 $ 0.68 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,347,325 30,346,343 30,254,212 Diluted 30,430,745 30,442,175 30,377,580 Common shares outstanding 30,555,287 30,485,621 30,468,458





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 5,944,399 $ 80,923 5.51 % $ 5,877,298 $ 77,123 5.21 % $ 5,231,672 $ 53,924 4.18 % Securities(2) 980,712 4,025 1.67 % 966,299 3,633 1.53 % 930,505 2,516 1.11 % FHLB stock 16,385 289 7.16 % 16,385 289 7.00 % 16,385 248 6.14 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 192,902 2,066 4.34 % 138,476 1,194 3.42 % 494,887 216 0.18 % Total interest-earning assets 7,134,398 87,303 4.96 % 6,998,458 82,239 4.67 % 6,673,449 56,904 3.46 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 65,088 70,203 62,968 Allowance for credit losses (71,452 ) (71,976 ) (73,177 ) Other assets 239,121 255,493 229,952 Total assets $ 7,367,155 $ 7,252,178 $ 6,893,192 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 109,391 $ 29 0.11 % $ 119,106 $ 32 0.11 % $ 124,892 $ 17 0.06 % Money market and savings 1,453,569 7,315 2.04 % 1,781,834 6,187 1.38 % 2,106,008 1,189 0.23 % Time deposits 2,223,615 18,154 3.31 % 1,585,798 8,681 2.17 % 937,044 807 0.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,786,575 25,498 2.73 % 3,486,738 14,900 1.70 % 3,167,944 2,013 0.26 % Borrowings 268,056 2,369 3.58 % 197,554 1,269 2.55 % 130,556 337 1.05 % Subordinated debentures 129,483 1,583 4.89 % 129,335 1,509 4.67 % 213,171 3,598 6.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,184,114 29,450 2.85 % 3,813,627 17,678 1.84 % 3,511,671 5,948 0.69 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,324,413 2,593,948 2,634,398 Other liabilities 127,112 134,074 88,367 Stockholders' equity 731,516 710,529 658,756 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,367,155 $ 7,252,178 $ 6,893,192 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 57,853 $ 64,561 $ 50,956 Cost of deposits 1.69 % 0.97 % 0.14 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.10 % 2.83 % 2.77 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.67 % 3.10 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated: