Cumulus Media and PickleJar Partner to Create Daily Radio Show PickleJar Up All Night to Air Across 47 Cumulus Country Stations

NASHVILLE, TN, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PickleJar, the premier live entertainment and artist payments platform, and Cumulus Media, an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month, announced today that they have partnered to create the daily Country radio program, “PickleJar Up All Night.” Hosted by Patrick Thomas, formerly of the “Big D and Bubba Show,” “PickleJar Up All Night” will feature emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music, and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. “PickleJar Up All Night” will air across Cumulus Media’s Country stations in 47 U.S. markets, including Nashville, Dallas, and Detroit. The show will air live from Cumulus Media’s WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00am ET, and premieres on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Staying true to PickleJar’s #ArtistFirst mission, the PickleJar Artist Spotlight segment of the program will highlight emerging artists each hour, who will also be showcased on the PickleJar Live app and PickleJar+ FAST channel. In addition, artists will appear in-studio to share with Thomas and listeners behind-the-scenes insights into their latest projects, new music, and more.

In addition, “PickleJar Up All Night” will host in-market events, including concert series in partnership with local venues to showcase new music from all corners of the country. Listeners will be able to interact with Patrick and show guests, enter to win contest giveaways, and support local charitable causes through the PickleJar Live app.

"This will be another first for artists and fans of PickleJar," said Jeff James, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PickleJar. "PickleJar is growing as a cultural force, and this is a natural extension of our mission to help artists get more exposure. Cumulus Media is an incredible partner that shares in our vision. We are thrilled to be able to bring premium programming to local listeners and music fans around the country."

Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer, Cumulus Media, said: “PickleJar and Cumulus will meet at the intersection of emerging artists and excited live audiences. We’ll add to their platform’s ambitious array of artist-friendly extensions as we build a live, overnight community of impassioned country fans from coast-to-coast. We’ll give rising performers in many parts of America—including those beyond Nashville—a chance to have their music appreciated. We also embrace PickleJar’s mission of unifying every touchpoint of the fan’s experience and rewarding deserving performers. Country radio will always have a special place in this landscape, and Cumulus is proud to step into the lead with PickleJar.”

For more information on “PickleJar Up All Night,” contact Kristian Barowsky, PickleJar President, atkristian@picklejar.com. Reach Patrick Thomas at patrick@picklejar.com.

About PickleJar Holdings

PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. The Company's payments technology, Venue Managed Services and proprietary performance management tools are changing the way money is made and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging the advertising and music industry expertise of our leadership team, the Company offers a suite of services and revenue-share programs to create direct engagement between artists and fans and increase loyalty for venues and brands through the PickCoins rewards program for the new Gratitude Economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about The Company's expanding platform of services engineered to "monetize the moments."

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.