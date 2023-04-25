EnerSys Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

READING, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.



Details for each event are as follows:

Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference – Virtual

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast and archived replay will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer28/ens/2558500

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference – Chicago, IL

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT

A live audio webcast and archived replay will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/ens/1782620

The webcast and archived replays for these events will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the EnerSys website at https://investor.enersys.com/events-presentations.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

