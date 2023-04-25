Medical Sensors Market Size to Hit USD 32.15 Bn by 2028 Owing to Rising Health Awareness and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases across the Globe

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent study by Transparency Market Research, the global medical sensors market stood at USD 15.23 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 32.15 Bn by 2028 with CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Recent market trends indicate a shift toward home care services, which is resulting in rapid adoption of medical sensors technology. Wide acceptance of mobile health devices in disease diagnosis and treatment is anticipated create a favorable scenario for the medical sensor manufacturers.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Medical Sensors: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=407

Consistent technological advances coupled with increase in application areas is expected to enhance the uptake and implementation of medical sensors across various medical device platforms in the near future. For instance, demand has increased for sensor-enabled pills to track if a patient has ingested the medicine and ensure patient compliance with the treatment regimen. Furthermore, availability of other innovations such as sweat microfluidic biosensors and colorimetric sweat sensors are likely to enhance the implementation and uptake of medical sensor technologies across the world.

Global Medical Sensors Market - Key Findings of Study

Rapid Adoption of Medical Sensors in Disease Diagnosis: Surge in application of medical sensors in enhancing accuracy in disease diagnosis is likely to propel market growth. Biosensors are significantly utilized in real-time diagnosis of medical conditions. Based on product, the biosensor segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2028. Increase in the geriatric patient population globally is likely to accelerate the adoption of biosensors in the medical sensors market.



Surge in application of medical sensors in enhancing accuracy in disease diagnosis is likely to propel market growth. Biosensors are significantly utilized in real-time diagnosis of medical conditions. Based on product, the biosensor segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2028. Increase in the geriatric patient population globally is likely to accelerate the adoption of biosensors in the medical sensors market. Rise in Demand for Medical Sensors in Health & Fitness Applications: Based on application, the health & fitness segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Increase in utilization of a range of wearable devices to monitor/manage personal health is likely to augment the segment. Surge in demand for wearable sensors such as wearable fitness trackers, smart health watches, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, and blood pressure (BP) monitors is likely to augment market value in the next few years.



Based on application, the health & fitness segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Increase in utilization of a range of wearable devices to monitor/manage personal health is likely to augment the segment. Surge in demand for wearable sensors such as wearable fitness trackers, smart health watches, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, and blood pressure (BP) monitors is likely to augment market value in the next few years. Continuous Technological Advancements in Sensors Used in Wearable to Bolster Market: Advancements in digital pills with ingestible sensors is likely to open new revenue streams for medtech companies in the medical sensors market. Rise in development of digital health tools is likely to spur adoption of medical sensors in the healthcare industry.



Expand Operations in the Future – To Get Requisite Details, Ask for a Custom Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=407

Medical Sensors Market - Competition Landscape

Companies are focusing on new product development strategy in order to consolidate their market positions. Prominent companies are strengthening their supply and distribution channels to increase market share.

Key players operating in the medical sensors market are Cardiomo, TE Connectivity, Dexcom Inc., First Sensor AG, Sensirion AG, Danaher Corporation, Smiths Group plc, Honeywell International, Inc., and Medtronic.

Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about benefits of mHealth products and government initiatives to encourage adoption of mHealth services are expected to drive demand for medical sensors. Rapid advancements in wearable technology are expected to broaden the medical sensors market outlook. Innovations in mHealth sensors are likely to bolster usage of medical sensors in therapeutics.



Rapid rise in global prevalence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes, is a key driver of the medical sensors industry. Rapidly increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) uses in the medical industry is likely to accelerate market development.



Rapid expansion of home-health monitoring is likely to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the medical sensors market. Home health monitoring systems are widely used in general health and wellness applications by consumers. Surge in usage of smart connected medical devices in home health care is likely to fuel market growth in the near future.



Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is projected to account for 42.70% share of the global market by 2028. The market in the region is anticipated to reach US$ 13.73 Bn by 2028. The U.S. accounted for the leading share of the market in North America in 2020. Extensive R&D activities in mHealth sensors and steadily growing healthcare spending in the country are anticipated to propel the market in the region in the next few years. Rapid pace of penetration of medical IoT products is likely to bolster market size in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies during the forecast period. Surge in incidence of chronic diseases in the region is likely to drive adoption of medical sensors in disease monitoring. Considerable improvements in healthcare infrastructure in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and Europe are likely to augment the market size in these regions. Rise in demand for medical IoT products is anticipated to propel the market in these regions.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Medical Sensors Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=407<ype=S

Medical Sensors Market Segmentation

Product

Biosensors

Temperature Sensors

Motion Sensors

Image Sensors

Flow Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Others



Application

Diagnostics Imaging Diagnostics Analytical Equipment Diagnostics

Monitoring Invasive Monitoring Non-invasive Monitoring

Therapeutics Surgery/Minimally Invasive Surgery Drug Delivery/Infusion Others

Wellness & Fitness

Others

Placement Type

Wearable Sensors

Wireless Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region

North America

Europe & Middle East

Asia Pacific



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com