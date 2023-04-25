Post-acute Care Market to hit USD 1.4 trillion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Post-acute care market value is predicted to cross USD 1.4 trillion by 2032, as per a new research report announced by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising demand for care-coordination in order to assist individuals in managing their chronic health conditions will drive the post-acute care industry expansion. In most cases, severely infected patients residing in post-acute care (PAC), long-term care hospitals (LTCH), and rehabilitation facilities are transferred between different care levels. Thus, the increasing prominence of post-acute care to offer access to services to handle the health conditions of patients effectively will push the market growth.

Robust presence of skilled professionals in home health agencies to augment industry demand

Post-acute care market revenue from home health agencies is set to record USD 310.4 billion by 2032. Home health agencies provide skilled professionals for managing patients that recover from injuries as well as help in handling acute and chronic health conditions at home. Home health services are largely favored by the old and geriatric population base to offer convenience, accessibility and affordability. Furthermore, the increasing preference for these services to provide personal attention to patients as well as render tailor-made healthcare needs will foster the industry landscape.

Post-acute Care Market Size By Services (Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities [IRF], Skilled Nursing Facilities [SNFs], Home Health Agencies [HHAs], Hospice Care, Long-term Care Hospitals [LTCHs]), By Conditions (Amputations, Wound Management, Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury, Neurological Disorders), By Age {Elderly (65 years & older), Adult (45-64 years)}, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

Rising burden of lower limb amputations to augment market progress

Post-acute care market value from the amputations condition segment is likely to grow over 7.7% CAGR by 2032 owing to the growing threat of chronic ailments, such as diabetes mellitus, trauma, and peripheral vascular diseases. The surging count of amputations is complimenting the need for appropriate treatment and care. Hence the rising popularity of post-acute care services to offer appropriate rehabilitative care and faster recovery will supplement the industry progression.

Rising rate of hospitalization to boost industry trends in Europe

Europe post-acute care market size is poised to exhibit 7% CAGR by 2032 driven by the rising disposable incomes in the region. The growing burden of chronic ailments, including orthopedic disorders along with the robust presence of inpatients rehabilitation facilities has resulted in greater hospitalization rate. The higher availability of trained professionals has led to the rising number of government-led investments for the deployment of cutting-edge technologies to cater to high patient volumes.

Inorganic expansion strategies to anchor post-acute care market development

Alden Network, Amedisys Inc., Athena Health Care Systems, AMITA Health, Bella Vista Health Center, Benchmark Senior Living, CareCentrix, Inc., CareCentrix, Inc., Covenant Care, Brookdale Senior Living, DomusVi, Encompass Health Corporation, FutureCare, Genesis Healthcare, Kindred Healthcare, Evernorth Health, Inc. ,KORIAN, LHC Group, Lincoln Square Post-Acute Care, Post Acute Medical, Mission Hills Post-Acute, naviHealth, Inc., ORPEA, PAC Leaders, Spring Hills, Post Acute Partners, Sonoma Post Acute, South Bay Post Acute Care, Vineyard Post Acute, SYMPHONY CARE NETWORK, Victoria Post Acute Care, Vitas Healthcare are some of the leading post-acute care companies across the globe.

