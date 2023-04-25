Baby Food Maker Market Is Expected to Reach $128 billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.30% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Baby Food Maker Market Was Valued At $88 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand $128 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.30% From 2023 To 2030. Key factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing the number of working mother, benefits in brain development and memory enhancement, increasing the awareness about children’s health.

The infant food market is being driven by the rising number of working women and the rapid transition toward convenience foods, both of which are increasing demand for baby food. As the structure of modern households evolves, the majority of adults lack the time for home administration, particularly food preparation and cooking.

Segmentation Overview:

Product Outlook:

The baby food segment accounted for the largest number of revenue shares (60.5% in 2020) based on product type in the global baby food & infant formula market, and is expected to record the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the next ten years. The infant formula segment contributed significantly to this market's revenue in 2020, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the largest revenue share of the global baby food & infant formula market in 2020, at 43.5%, and is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the next ten years, with an attractiveness index of 5.4. In the coming years, it is envisaged that the pharmacies segment will also experience a significant increase in revenue.

This distribution channel provides a good platform for new entrants into the industry, allowing them to advertise and sell their products globally without the need for channel partners or dealers. To promote the infant food manufacturer on online platforms, leading manufacturers are adopting price comparison sheets and customer reviews. Major e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba and Amazon offer an extensive assortment of infant food manufacturers on a global scale. In the not-too-distant future, factors such as convenience, purchasing, and access to an extensive selection of products are expected to expand the reach of online channels.

Regional Analysis:

Numerous regions, including North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe, have been analysed in terms of their Newborn Food Maker markets. In the near future, this market will be dominated by the global Infant Food Manufacturer region.

North America dominated the baby food maker market in 2018, accounting for over 30.0% of the global revenue, due to the high demand for infant food preparation devices. Baby Brezza, Hamilton Beach Brands, Cuisinart, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands, and Peek A Boo USA (BÉABA) are implementing various marketing strategies, including product launches, distribution chain expansion, and mergers and acquisitions, to achieve maximum consumer penetration.

Due to the expansion of the working-class population in countries such as India, China, Singapore, and Thailand, Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 12.6% between 2019 and 2025. In addition, the region's fertility rate is significantly higher than that of many European nations, which is anticipated to increase demand for infant electronic products over the forecast period.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.30% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $128 billion By Product Size Baby Foods

Milk Formulations

Dried Baby Foods

Prepared Baby Foods

Other Baby Foods

Infant Formula

Standard Infant Milk

Follow-on-Milk By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels By Companies Hamilton Beach Brands

Philips

Newell Brands

Nestle S.A.

Danone

Abbott Laboratories

Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

Food preservation will impede market expansion.

On the other hand, concerns about the product's short expiration life are expected to impede market expansion. During the forecast period, the lack of an appropriate regulatory framework is expected to pose a challenge for the infant food market.

This report on the baby food market describes recent market developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, and the impact of domestic and localized market across opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, and product approvals. For more information on the infant food market, please contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief; our team will help you make educated decisions regarding market expansion.

Opportunity Analysis:

Innovation within an organization is always advantageous: Innovation has enabled businesses to create new products. This trend will continue to be a necessity for consumers.

Investment to Strengthen Success Pillars: Profitable participants will invest substantially in each global value chain. This includes market research, sales, procuring, and distribution.

Perform or Perish: There will be as many losers as winners in the consumer sector in the approaching decade.

