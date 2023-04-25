Global Western Blotting Processors Market to Reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2030

Ohio, Cleveland, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Western blotting is a crucial process for the immunodetection of proteins, specifically proteins that are in low quantity. This procedure includes the transfer of protein marks from gel to microporous membrane. The manual procedure is laborious and risks causing procedural errors in fluid delivery, washing, and timing. Automated western blot processors, which contain motorized elements, are programmable to carry out the assignments of immunoblotting, like incubation with antibodies, blocking, and swapping fluid components. It delivers precise and reproducible outcomes within less time and with less effort.

Market Size Growth Rate:

According to the DataM market research report, the global western blotting processors market size was valued at US$ billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.94 billion by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

Market Drivers:

The growing focus on proteomics and genomic research along with the funding and investment for similar research activities are driving the global market growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, at the recent Swedish Proteomics Society (SPS) Symposium in Lund, 200 international researchers from enterprises and institutes assembled to follow through with the outcomes and confer ideas regarding the fate of proteomics. Also, in January 2023, Danish investment firm Novo Holdings funded $40 million in proteomics-focused liquid chromatography firm Evosep, which plans to utilize the funds to extend clinical proteomics applications employing its LC technology and to grow its global presence including in the U.S. market.

Additionally, in January 2022, Proteomics specimen prep company PreOmics secured €13.5 million ($15.3 million) in Series B funding and intends to employ the funds to expand investments in R&D with sales and marketing of its specimen prep technologies. Moreover, Yale University has declared funding of more than $200 million for the Yale Center for Genomics and Proteomics, a fresh initiative in these fast-budding regions of scientific investigation. The endeavor illustrates part of Yale's earlier declared $1 billion expenditure for science and engineering establishments, along with extra investments for programmatic addition.

Thus, from the data mentioned, it is estimated that the growing funding and investments in genomics and proteomics research and expansion are driving the global western blotting processors market.

Market Restraints:

However, the availability of other substituent techniques for western blotting for protein analysis is hampering the global western blotting processors market growth. For instance, HiBiT blotting is a bioluminescent detection approach established on protein complementation. Also, the high cost of western blotting processors is slowing the global market growth. For example, the Bandmate Automated Western Blot Processor by Thermo Fischer Scientific cost around US$ 10,960.

Market Opportunities:

The increased focus on precision medicine because of the benefits offered like enhanced ways to prevent, analyze, and treat a wide range of diseases and opportunities offered by proteomics to contribute to the stratification of treatment options for patients are lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global western blotting processors market since the annual surgery volume was lowered by 20.2% in 2020 and did not make up for the decline encountered in the shutdown. The total number of patient visits dropped by 25.5% and new patient visits stayed 25% lower at the end of 2020. Patient care and surgery volume retrieved with declining SARS-CoV-2 cases but did not reciprocate to levels before the shutdown. In the second quarter of 2020, 28.5% of all patient visits were telehealth appointments and by the end of the year, it declined to 7.6%. Thus, there was a negative impact on the western blotting processors market during the initial days however, currently, the market is recovering and is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In August 2019, LI-COR Biosciences in collaboration with NMI TT Pharma services presented the DigiWest High-Content Protein Profiling Services to speed the process of designing appropriate therapeutics. In January 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched the Bio-Rad Western Blotting Learning Center, an online library that furnishes extensive resources, knowledge, and recommendation to permit researchers to enhance their testing western blotting (or immunoblotting) approaches to acquire high-quality data. In February 2023, Bio-Techne Corporation and Cell Signaling Technology (CST) added the Simple Western validation to CST antibodies, allowing researchers in distinct fields a simple method to review crucial molecular signaling pathways on an authorized and validated platform.

Market Segmentation:

As per the research analysis, the global western blotting processors market is segmented by product into consumables, and instruments; by applications into biomedical & biochemical research, and clinical diagnostics; and by end users into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, contract research organizations.

Based on application, the biomedical & biochemical research segment is estimated to hold a 65% market share over the forecast period (2023-2030), owing to the increasing spending on biomedical and biochemical research. For instance, the NIH invests over $40 billion yearly in health research for the American people. Also, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology presented an affidavit to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee in March 2023 summarizing its suggested allocations for significant scientific grant agencies. Notably, the society demanded a substantial 10% boost in the budget for the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a part of the National Institutes of Health. Thus, from the data mentioned, it is estimated that the segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Classification:

The global western blotting processors market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Processors Market:

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at a high CAGR, as this region has a large biopharma hub. For instance, owing to government help via guidelines and persistent public funding, the pharmaceutical domain in Singapore is a pillar of the nation's economy with a top epicenter for R&D, biopharma manufacturing, and commercial functions in the APAC region, with an increasing startup ecosystem. Thus, with the data mentioned, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific market will grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America Western Blotting Processors Market:

North America dominates the global western blotting processors market holding 37.2% of the total market, owing to the presence of key market players in this region holding majority of the market. For instance, the U.S. biotech GenScript is enabling investigators from labs of all lengths to eradicate the slow and complex bottleneck of western blotting and free up their time with the eZwest Lite, a cost-effective, automated western blotting platform. Also, Bio-Techne, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE HealthCare among others are based out of North America.

Europe Western Blotting Processors Market:

The rising cases of infectious diseases and government initiatives in the fight against these infectious diseases are driving regional market growth. For instance, according to the ECDC and WHO HIV/AIDS surveillance report 2022, HIV transmission stays a massive public health crisis and impacts over 2.3 million people in the WHO European Region, especially in the Eastern part of the Region. Therefore, from the data mentioned, it is anticipated that the European western blotting processors market will grow over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

There are numerous international, regional, and local suppliers in the global Western Blotting Processors industry. The competition in the local market is fierce. The vendors compete based on price, product quality, dependability, and aftermarket services. As a result, to prosper and survive in a competitive market, suppliers must provide cost-efficient and effective products.

Major Companies:

Major companies working towards the market's growth include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Li-Cor Biosciences Bio-Techne Corporation Advansta Inc. Cell Signaling Technology Cytoskeleton Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. General Electric Company (GE HealthCare) PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KG (MilliporeSigma) and others.

