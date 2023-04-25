InterCure Informs That A Lawsuit Was Filed Against the Company by Minority Shareholders of Its Subsidiary

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc) ("InterCure" or the "Company"), the leading medical cannabis company outside of North America announces that on April 24, 2023, it was informed that a lawsuit was filed against the Company in Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court by minority shareholders of its subsidiary, Cannolam. The lawsuit was filed as part of a conflict between the shareholders and the Company, which is related to disagreements concerning the ongoing management of Cannolam.



Intercure has conducted a preliminary review of the claims made by the minority shareholders and believes that they lack a valid legal basis. The Company is evaluating all legal options, including potential counterclaims. The Company is committed to vigorously defending its interests and will take all legal actions available to it.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

