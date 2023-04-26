Temporomandibular Joint Implants Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2030: Key Players and Market Drivers.

Ohio, Cleveland, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) implants are made to be surgically inserted into the jaw to replace the temporomandibular joint. Metals, silicone, Teflon, plastics, and combinations of these materials have all been tried to replace the TMJ either whole or partially. To restore TMJ function, which includes the ability to chew and open and close the mouth, these implants are used. But still, a synthetic joint might not be able to carry out all of a natural joint's motions.

Market Size Growth Rate:

According to the DataM market research report, the global temporomandibular joint implants market size was valued at US$ billion in 2022; it is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

Increased technological advancements, an increase in oral and maxillofacial surgeries, and other factors will increase demand for surgical and nonsurgical treatment options, such as TMJ implants, among patients with temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJD), which causes pain while speaking and chewing, difficulty opening the mouth or jaw, a limited range of motion, and inflammation near the head and jawbone.

Market Drivers:

The market is being driven by the rapid improvement of technology. Recent advancements in biotechnology and tissue engineering could have an impact on how the TMJ is surgically managed. The use of electrospun and conducting polymer biomaterials to fill in bone defects, the use of biophysical and electrical manipulation to replace growth factors, the use of 4-D printed shape memory polymers for use with minimally invasive surgery, cell homing, gene delivery to joints, and genome editing with CRISPR/Cas will all have significant effects on the future of TMJ surgery and treatment.

For instance, in February 2020, advanced 3D printing technology has been employed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to improve the accuracy of such procedures. During a three-day workshop named the 2nd AIIMS Total TMJ Replacements Workshop, 2020, which has been going on at the Centre for Dental Education and Research (CDER), dental surgeons from all over the country are gaining training for this challenging procedure.

Market Restraints:

There are several health risks associated with heavy metal toxicity, which has emerged as a serious threat. Despite the fact that these metals have no biological purpose, they still have toxic effects that are harmful to the human body and its proper functioning, the cost of the procedure and treatment is very expensive, and the issues they cause during procedures will restrain the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Robotic surgery improvements will increase market demand. Numerous hospitals now provide robotic surgeries for the treatment of various orthopedic disorders as a result of the growing use of surgical robots in the field of orthopedics, which has boosted the effectiveness of surgical treatments. In addition to their implants and navigational devices, some manufacturers are concentrating on creating surgical robots that can be utilized in spinal fusion surgery. These factors provide growth opportunity for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Both patients and healthcare professionals suddenly face a drastically different medical environment as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The demand for elective orthopedic surgery has changed significantly as a result of the exceptional times. It has been established in the past that public demand for elective surgical treatments is influenced by the state of the economy and the stock market. There have never been such tight guidelines recommended during the COVID-19 pandemic for elective surgeries. On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States proclaimed COVID-19 a national emergency. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published recommendations for hospitals and surgical practices to postpone any elective operations and other unnecessary medical, surgical, and dental treatments.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

On May 15, 2022, in a 10-year-old child, the KMC Hospital successfully conducted a dentofacial deformity procedure correction for TMJ ankylosis via total temporomandibular joint (TMJ) replacement. A child had previously undergone a number of procedures after being diagnosed with ankylosis using a variety of methods. The child's medical problem had begun 10 days after birth as a parotid abscess and had developed into ankyloses. On November 02, 2021, the launch of a new Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Institute on the IUPUI campus was announced by Indiana University School of Dentistry (IUSD). The TMJ Institute is a multidisciplinary, collaborative clinic created to support the treatment of patients with chronic or difficult temporomandibular joint dysfunction. On October 09, 2022, at the Government Medical Dental College, Kottayam, a highly complex mandibular joint replacement surgery was successfully finished for the first time in the history of a government medical college. The 56-year-old Kottayam patient underwent an unusual procedure. The mandible and its joint had to be surgically removed due to a tumor in the mandible, and a new artificial joint was put in their place.

Market Segmentation:

As per the research analysis, the global temporomandibular joint implants market is segmented by type into mandibular component and fossa component; by material into cobalt-chromium-molybdenum, titanium alloy, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe), aluminum, silicone and others; and by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

Based on end user, the hospital segment is estimated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period (2023-2030). The dominance of the hospital segment of the market is related to the high volume of implantable surgical procedures performed in hospitals, the quick growth in orthopedic specialty hospitals in emerging nations, and the availability of required infrastructure at these facilities.

For instance, on March 2022, an eight-year-old child who had fractured his lower jaw after falling from a height underwent jaw joint replacement surgery at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences hospital, the first such procedure in the neighborhood. The accident that had fractured the child's lower jaw but could not have been identified at the time of injury had left him with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) ankyloses, a rare disorder in which the lower jaw is discovered fused with the skull base, since the age of three. After five years, the boy is finally able to open his mouth fully thanks to the three-hour procedure carried out by three surgeons earlier in the week.

Geographical Classification:

The global temporomandibular joint implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

North America Temporomandibular Joint implants Market:

The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the high prevalence of oral cancer and the rising incidence of temporomandibular joint disorders in the region. For instance, on January 2022, the TMD was characterized as a collection of diseases affecting the masticatory muscles, the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), and related structures, according to the American Academy of Orofacial Pain. Over 10 million Americans have at least one TMJ issue, according to Dr. Jasjot Sahni, DDS, FAAOP, and Clinical Assistant Professor at the Oral Medicine and Facial Pain Clinic at the UIC College of Dentistry. TMD can be brought on by a variety of things, including stress, trauma, clenching or grinding habits, and hard food chewing.

Europe Temporomandibular joint implants Market:

The European market will probably grow significantly. The demand for TMJ implants from this region has increased significantly over the past decade and will do so again in the years to come due to the constant development of novel products and services, the introduction of new technologies, and the sizeable investments made in R&D activities by major players.

Asia Pacific Temporomandibular joint implants Market:

The involvement of significant players in the region is responsible for the market growth. Also, an increase in the frequency of dental fractures and injuries is predicted to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the market is expected to rise due to the quick development of digital health technology and the significant market demand for improved orthopedic implants in China and India. For major companies in the orthopedic implants market, Asia-Pacific has lucrative potential, resulting in the market's quickest growth rate.

Competitive Analysis:

There are numerous international, regional and local suppliers in the global temporomandibular joint implants industry. The competition in the local market is fierce. The vendors compete based on price, product quality, and dependability. As a result, to prosper and survive in a competitive market, suppliers must provide cost-efficient and effective products.

Major Companies:

Major companies working towards the market's growth include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ortho Baltic., Xilloc Medical B.V., AB. Dental Devices Ltd., CADskills, RAOMED, Stryker, Osteophoenix, and others.

