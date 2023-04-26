Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is estimated to be US$ 15.6 billion by 2032; Growing Prevalence of Uterine Fibroid Tumors to Fuel Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that develop in the woman's uterus and can vary in shape and size of the person. Further, a number of therapies and treatments, such as drugs and surgeries are being used to treat the onset symptoms of uterine fibroids. As per the National Institute of Health, the study found that most American women may develop uterine fibroids at some point in their lives. Around 70% of whites and 80% of African women developed fibroids by older people of 50 years. Thus, the data represent the high incidence rate of uterine fibroids, and the demand for the proper treatment will be huge in the coming years which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market growth over the forecast period.
The report “Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market, By Technology Type (Surgical Technique (Myomectomy and Hysterectomy), Laparoscopic techniques (Myolysis and Laparoscopic Myomectomy) Ablation Techniques (Cryoablation, Microwave Ablation, and Ultrasound Ablation (MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)), Other Ablation Techniques) Embolization Techniques) By Mode of Treatment (Minimally Invasive Treatment, Invasive Treatment, and Non-Invasive Treatment), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
- In November 2018, Acessa Health launched new “Acessa ProVu System” with FDA (Food and Drug Administration” for treating uterine fibroid diseases with minimally invasive laparoscopic and fully radiofrequency ablation.
Analyst View:
Robust growth in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and favorable reimbursement policies will push patients to undergo treatment of uterine fibroids. Medicare & Medicaid – a national social insurance program in the U.S. which helps to cover payments and reimbursement policies in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are likely to propel the overall growth of the global uterine fibroid treatment device market during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market accounted for US$ 6.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 15.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.4%. The Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is segmented based on Technology Type, Mode of Treatment, End-Users and Region.
- Based on Technology Type, Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is segmented into Surgical Technique, Laparoscopic Techniques, Ablation Techniques and Embolization Techniques.
- Based on Mode of Treatment, Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is segmented into Minimally Invasive Treatment, Invasive Treatment and Non-Invasive Treatment.
- Based on End-Users, Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is segmented into Clinics, Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Center.
- By Region, the Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CONMED Corporation
- PENTAX Medical
- Advanced Surgical Concepts
- PLLC
- Ethicon
- Hologic
- Medtronic
- CooperSurgical
- Olympus Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
Regional scope:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
