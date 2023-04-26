Nitrocellulose Market to Reach USD 1482 Mn in 2032, Driven by Demand from End-Use Industries, Report by Market.us

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nitrocellulose market size was valued to be worth USD 887.24 million in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, it is estimated to reach USD 1482 million growing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

This growth in product demand can be attributed to rising demand in printing inks, paints & coatings, as well as other end-use industries. The growing demand for automotive paints, together with increasing environmental awareness and better efficacy provided by hybrid and electric vehicles, is anticipated to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Nitrocellulose, also referred to as cellulose nitrate, is a combination of cellulose nitric esters and an explosive compound used in modern gunpowder. It is highly inflammable in nature.

Its superior adhesion properties and non-reactivity to paints have been driving revenue growth in this market. Due to the rising global demand for printing ink in the packaging industries, there has recently been an increase in printing ink applications, which should continue to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a nitrocellulose market sample report at https://market.us/report/nitrocellulose-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product, the M-grade segment dominates the market with a 48% market share.

dominates the market with a market share. By application, printing inks dominate the market with a 28 % market share.

dominate the market with a market share. In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 48% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . North America is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among other factors.

Factors affecting the growth of the Nitrocellulose industry

Demand from End-Use Industries : Nitrocellulose demand is directly driven by products that use it as a raw material. For instance, growth in the packaging industry, which uses nitrocellulose-based inks and coatings - could propel growth in this sector as well.

: Nitrocellulose demand is directly driven by products that use it as a raw material. For instance, growth in the packaging industry, which uses nitrocellulose-based inks and coatings - could propel growth in this sector as well. Technological Advancements: Modern manufacturing and processing technologies have the potential to enhance production efficiency, cut costs, and enhance nitrocellulose products' quality. This could spur industry growth by making nitrocellulose more accessible and affordable.

Modern manufacturing and processing technologies have the potential to enhance production efficiency, cut costs, and enhance nitrocellulose products' quality. This could spur industry growth by making nitrocellulose more accessible and affordable. Government Regulations: The nitrocellulose industry is subject to a range of regulatory requirements designed to guarantee safety and minimize environmental impact. Changes in regulations can have an adverse effect on growth by raising compliance costs and disrupting production processes.

The nitrocellulose industry is subject to a range of regulatory requirements designed to guarantee safety and minimize environmental impact. Changes in regulations can have an adverse effect on growth by raising compliance costs and disrupting production processes. Raw Material Availability: Nitrocellulose is made from cellulose, which can be obtained from wood pulp or cotton. The availability and pricing of these raw materials could significantly impact the growth of this industry.

Nitrocellulose is made from cellulose, which can be obtained from wood pulp or cotton. The availability and pricing of these raw materials could significantly impact the growth of this industry. Competition: The nitrocellulose industry is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the market. Competition can negatively impact growth through pricing and market share.

The nitrocellulose industry is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the market. Competition can negatively impact growth through pricing and market share. Global Economic Conditions: The growth of the nitrocellulose industry is also affected by global economic conditions such as changes in GDP, inflation, and exchange rates. These variables can influence demand, pricing, and production costs, ultimately impacting its overall expansion.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/nitrocellulose-market/#inquiry

Market Growth

Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, demand for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, and increased adoption of advanced technologies like AI and IoT in healthcare are all driving the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the adoption of Nitrocellulose solutions, as healthcare providers strive to minimize in-person interactions and prioritize remote care. As a result, demand for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and digital health solutions has skyrocketed - expected to fuel growth in this space over the coming years.

Geographically, North America is currently the leading market for Nitrocellulose due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and widespread adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during this forecast period due to expanding demand for healthcare services, increased government investments in technology-related initiatives, and an expansive patient pool. Overall, the Nitrocellulose market is expected to experience rapid growth over the coming years due to technological advancements, shifting patient expectations, and a need for more efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Regional Analysis

By regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominates the market with a 48% market share. This can be attributed to an increase in product application scope within the paints and coatings sector. Countries like Thailand, India, and China are among the largest producers as well as exporters of this merchandise. Nitrocellulose has become increasingly important to these countries due to its use in printing inks, automotive paints, wood coating, leather tanning & finishes. With the growing tourism and construction industries and improved living standards in countries like the U.S. and Canada, wooden items are expected to see an uptick in demand within this region of North America. Canada is the fourth-largest manufacturer of wooden furniture worldwide, which is expected to fuel growth in the smart homes sector within this region and increase demand for nitrocellulose used in wood coating. Germany holds the top position in this sector. With this rapid expansion in the automotive paints industry, product demand for these coatings is expected to surge due to the presence of prominent automobile manufacturers in Poland. This bodes well for growth across all European regions.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 887.24 million Market Size (2032) USD 1482 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.4% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 48% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increased Demand for Paints and Coatings: Nitrocellulose is widely used in the production of paints and coatings due to its superior adhesion, durability, and chemical and abrasion resistance. As high-performance coatings become more important in industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace, nitrocellulose's demand is expected to keep rising.

Nitrocellulose is widely used in the production of paints and coatings due to its superior adhesion, durability, and chemical and abrasion resistance. As high-performance coatings become more important in industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace, nitrocellulose's demand is expected to keep rising. Growth of the Printing Ink Industry : Nitrocellulose is used as a binding agent in printing inks. As the printing industry, especially in emerging economies, expands, so does the demand for nitrocellulose-based inks.

: Nitrocellulose is used as a binding agent in printing inks. As the printing industry, especially in emerging economies, expands, so does the demand for nitrocellulose-based inks. Nitrocellulose: Nitrocellulose plays an essential role in explosive production, such as gunpowder and smokeless powder. With the growing need for explosives in military, mining, and construction projects, nitrocellulose supply has also seen a boost.

Nitrocellulose plays an essential role in explosive production, such as gunpowder and smokeless powder. With the growing need for explosives in military, mining, and construction projects, nitrocellulose supply has also seen a boost. Increased Demand for Adhesives : Nitrocellulose is increasingly being utilized as a binder in adhesive production, particularly within the woodworking and paper industries. As these industries expand, so does the need for nitrocellulose-based adhesives.

: Nitrocellulose is increasingly being utilized as a binder in adhesive production, particularly within the woodworking and paper industries. As these industries expand, so does the need for nitrocellulose-based adhesives. Environmental Regulations: Nitrocellulose is an environmentally hazardous material, so its production and use are subject to stringent environmental regulations. With the growing emphasis on sustainability, there has been a move away from nitrocellulose toward more eco-friendly alternatives which has spurred innovation and research into developing new materials.

Market Restraints

Environmental Regulations: Nitrocellulose is classified as a hazardous material and thus subject to stringent environmental regulations. Companies must make sure their manufacturing processes abide by these requirements - something which may prove costly and time-consuming in the long run.

Nitrocellulose is classified as a hazardous material and thus subject to stringent environmental regulations. Companies must make sure their manufacturing processes abide by these requirements - something which may prove costly and time-consuming in the long run. Safety Concerns: Nitrocellulose is highly flammable and hazardous if not handled appropriately. Companies must follow stringent safety protocols to guarantee the secure handling and storage of nitrocellulose products.

Nitrocellulose is highly flammable and hazardous if not handled appropriately. Companies must follow stringent safety protocols to guarantee the secure handling and storage of nitrocellulose products. Competition from Alternative Materials: Nitrocellulose faces competition from alternative materials such as acrylics and polyurethanes, which offer similar properties but are easier to handle and process.

Nitrocellulose faces competition from alternative materials such as acrylics and polyurethanes, which offer similar properties but are easier to handle and process. Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Nitrocellulose's cost is heavily determined by the price of raw materials such as cotton and wood pulp. Any changes in these prices can have a substantial effect on nitrocellulose's cost, making it less competitive compared to alternative materials.

Nitrocellulose's cost is heavily determined by the price of raw materials such as cotton and wood pulp. Any changes in these prices can have a substantial effect on nitrocellulose's cost, making it less competitive compared to alternative materials. Health Concerns: Nitrocellulose can release hazardous fumes when burned or heated, posing health risks to workers in industries that use it. Companies must take appropriate measures to protect their employees from such dangers.

Market Opportunity

One potential opportunity in the nitrocellulose market is an increasing need for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional nitrocellulose products. As environmental regulations become stricter, companies have the incentive to develop and market sustainable nitrocellulose-based items like water-based coatings, adhesives, and inks. This provides companies with a unique chance to expand their product lines with sustainable materials like these.

Additionally, the growing need for high-performance coatings and inks in industries like automotive and aerospace presents an opportunity for the nitrocellulose market to expand further. Nitrocellulose's superior adhesion, durability, and resistance to chemicals and abrasion make it ideal for these uses; companies can focus on developing new nitrocellulose-based products tailored specifically to these industries' requirements and specifications.

Finally, the growing demand for explosives, particularly in the mining and construction industries, presents a potential growth path for the nitrocellulose market. Companies can focus on creating new and innovative explosives with nitrocellulose as an integral ingredient while adhering to safety and environmental regulations.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=28963

Report Segmentation of the Nitrocellulose Market

Product Insight

By the product analysis, the M-grade segment dominates the market with a 48% market share. M-grade cellulose accounts for a substantial share of the global nitrocellulose market. It's used as a thickener in consumer goods and an emulsifier in oils, dietary supplement capsules, and other applications; aerospace and automotive industries particularly need these emulsifiers. Furthermore, market growth for this segment is forecasted to accelerate significantly during the forecast period. M-grade cellulose is mostly utilized as an emulsifier in personal care as well as cosmetics items; with probiotics and cosmetics markets experiencing exponential expansion over the forecast period, M grade cellulose market will also benefit greatly from expansion into this field.

Application Insight

By application analysis, printing ink dominates the market with a 28% market share. Technology advancement and increasing demand for eco-friendly printing inks can explain its high share. Printing ink markets are divided into customer and application-specific segments; major applications can be found in the packaging and logistics sectors. Inkjet printing, outdoor signage, and digital inks are in high demand. The government has been forced to raise industry standards due to growing environmental concerns. Nitrocellulose-based lamination inks for gravure and flexography printing offer vibrant color paint results with excellent quality. Their superior lamination strength, low odor, and minimal solvent retention have made them increasingly popular in the packaging industry. Wood coating products come in a variety of uses, depending on their intended purpose. Common applications include furniture decking, sliding doors, and windows, carpets & colors as well as industrial applications. Nitrocellulose lacquers are another type of wood coating commonly used today. Nitrocellulose lacquer is widely used in the production of steel strings for guitars and other musical instruments, particularly in the U.S. As a finishing agent, nitrocellulose lacquer simplifies repairs and touch-ups while offering full solvent evaporate and quick printing speed with modern machines, leading to an expected growth in demand for cellulose nitrate printing inks over time.

Recent Development of the Nitrocellulose Market

In January 2022, Nippon Paint Middle East announced their collaboration with Oman's Karwa Motors as the Middle East's demand for commercial vehicles, particularly buses, and coaches, continues to grow.

In August 2021, The EURENCO Group announced their acquisition of MANUCO, a company specializing in high-performance energetic nitrocellulose production, as well as signing a five-year supply contract with Maxam Group.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/nitrocellulose-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Product

M grade

E grade

Other

Based on Application

Automotive Paints

Leather Finishes

Printing Inks

Nail Varnish

Wood Coating

Others

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Competition in the nitrocellulose market is heavily determined by product quality, the number of manufacturers & distributors, as well as their geographic locations. Top producers and companies operating globally are employing various corporate growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and increasing R&D activities to create innovative goods and solutions. Furthermore, some key industry participants and stakeholders are focused on expanding their manufacturing capacities. Notable names within this global nitrocellulose market include:

Nitro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

N.C. Industrial Co., Ltd.

Hubei Xufei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Tailida Group

Sichuan North Nitrocellulose Corporation (SNC)

Nitrex Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Nobel NC

Synthesia A.S.

IVM Chemicals

Other Key Players

Browse More Related Reports:

Table linen was valued at USD 11,068.8 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, between 2023 and 2032.

Argan oil market value was USD 275.86 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a revenue-based annual growth rate of 11% from 2023 to 2032.



Optical coating market was valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2021 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%, from 2023 to 2032. It is expected to reach USD 42.06 billion in the forecast period.



Anti-reflective coatings market size is expected to be worth around USD 10412.43 million by 2032 from USD 4822.97 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.



About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: