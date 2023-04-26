Clio Awards Announce 2023 Grand Winners at New York Ceremony Hosted By Anthony Anderson

FCB New York, We Believers, SMUGGLER, Ogilvy and Corona Secure Of The Year Awards for Most Statue Points in the Competition



NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clio Awards, the premier international awards competition for the creative business, revealed the winners of its most prestigious awards at a live ceremony hosted by actor, producer and comedian Anthony Anderson from Gotham Hall in New York City this evening.

True to the global nature of the competition, 18 Grand Clio Awards were presented to entrants from Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Honduras, India, Korea, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America. The entries for “McEnroe vs McEnroe” and “Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament,” which also dominated at the Clio Sports Awards in December 2022, were big winners across the board, helping to secure Agency and Independent Agency Of The Year Awards for FCB New York and We Believers, respectively.

The full list of the 2023 Grand Clio Award winners is:

Audio: Product/Service- “I Will Always Be Me” by VMLY&R New York for Dell Technologies & Intel





Branded Entertainment & Content: Product/Service- “McEnroe vs McEnroe” by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA





Creative Commerce: Product/Service- “Shagun Ka Lifafa” by McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank





Creative Effectiveness: Product/Service- “Bless Your F*ing Cooch” by Mischief @ No Fixed Address for eos





Creative Use of Data: Product/Service- “McEnroe vs McEnroe” by FCB New York for Anheuser Busch Michelob ULTRA





Design: Product/Service- “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display.” by SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / SERVICEPLAN KOREA for Dot





Direct: Public Service- “Morning After Island” by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE





Direct: Product/Service- “Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament” by We Believers for AB InBev





Experience/Activation: Product/Service- “Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament” by We Believers for AB InBev





Film: Product/Service- “Clash from the Past” by Wieden+Kennedy Portland for Clash of Clans





Innovation: Product/Service- “Backup Ukraine” by Virtue Worldwide for Polycam x UNESCO





Media: Business-to-Business- Inside jobs- DDB Paris for Volkswagen Group France





Media: Public Service- “Chatpat” by FCB India & FCB Chicago for SOS Children's Villages





Media: Product/Service- “Lu from Magalu” by Ogilvy Brasil for Magazine Luiza





Out of Home: Public Service- “Morning After Island” by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE





Print: Public Service- “Newspapers Inside The Newspaper Edition” by Impact BBDO for AnNahar Newspaper





Public Relations: Public Service- “Morning After Island” by Ogilvy Honduras for Grupo Estratégico PAE





Public Relations: Product/Service- “Corona Plastic Fishing Tournament” by We Believers for AB InBev



Each year, “Of the Year” honors are presented to entrants that collect the most statue points across all mediums. The 2023 “Of the Year” winners are:

Advertiser of the Year: Corona





Agency of the Year: FCB New York





Independent Agency of the Year: We Believers





Network of the Year: Ogilvy





Production Company of the Year: SMUGGLER



Other highlights of the evening included the presentation of the 2023 Jukin Emerging Creative Award, which was handed out by Roland Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Licensing for Jukin Licensing, a subsidiary of TMB. Later in the evening, Allison Polly, Head of Original Programming, PepsiCo Content Studio, took to the stage to present the Grand Clio in Film: Product/Service and announce that Pepsi will be partnering with the Clio Awards on the 2024 Pepsi Emerging Creative Award competition, which will launch in September of this year and be presented on stage at next year's awards show. Mike Wente, VP, Head of Creative and Brand Design at Verizon, was also on hand to present the Grand Clio in Innovation and tease the upcoming Clio Visionary Award presented by Verizon, which will be awarded on stage at the Clio Creative Summit on October 16th at Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn, NY.

Also presented on stage was the inaugural Jodi Harris Honorary Clio Award. Created in memory of Harris, who served as Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Global Vice President of Marketing Culture & Capabilities until her passing in May of 2022, the award honors clients who create a culture that allows creativity to thrive; whose leadership produces a strong partnership with their agency that builds brands and activates businesses; and whose collaboration brings out the best in people, driving a team to great heights and to create the work they are most proud of. The award was presented to Jodi’s husband Jordan Harris by Ricardo Marques, VP of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA and Susan Credle, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB Global.

The official sponsors of the 2023 Clio Awards Official Sponsors are: Anheuser -Busch, Verizon, Pepsi, Jukin, and Twitch. Supporting sponsors are MOCEAN and Leo Burnett. The Clio Music providers are BMG Music Productionand BMG BeSpoke. A full list of previously announced Gold, Silver, and Bronze Clio recipients is available at www.clios.com .

For wire images of the event, please visit: Clios Awards by AP Photos.

About Clio

Clio is the premier international awards competition for the creative business. Founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising, Clio today honors the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialized fields, including: sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis, and health. As a leading authority on the diverse and ever-changing creative landscape, Clio celebrates creativity 365-days-a-year via its global ad database Ads of The World and its content platform Muse by Clio.

About The Clio Awards

Founded in 1959 to honor excellence in advertising, the Clio Awards today celebrates bold work that propels the advertising industry forward, inspires a competitive marketplace of ideas, and fosters meaningful connections within the creative community. Annually, The Clio Awards brings together leading creative talent for an exclusive and collaborative judging experience to select the entries that will win the coveted Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Clio statues.

