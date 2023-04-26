Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Appointment of J. Michael Sullivan as Strategic Consultant

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (“PWWR” or the “Company”), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed J. Michael Sullivan as a consultant of the Company (the “Consultant”).



“I am very pleased to add Mike Sullivan as a Strategic Consultant to the Company. I expect his experience in structured financial vehicles, including flow through offerings for cleantech and hydrogen-based opportunities will be a tremendous asset to PWWR,” stated Frank Carnevale, CEO of PWWR.

In connection with the appointment of the Consultant to the Company, the Company granted an aggregate of 600,000 restricted share unit (each, a “RSU”) to the Consultant, pursuant to the terms of a consulting agreement entered into between the Company and the Consultant (the “Consulting Agreement”). The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of the Consulting Agreement and in accordance with the Company’s 2021 RSU Plan. Upon vesting, each RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

ABOUT MR. SULLIVAN

Mr. Sullivan is an energy sector executive with over 35 years in energy infrastructure project and corporate finance related businesses. He has experience as CEO and/or CFO in resource extraction, energy processing and renewable energy sectors. Mr. Sullivan has been responsible for over $3 billion capital investment in infrastructure projects. Specifically, Mr. Sullivan has extensive experience in structured financing vehicles including flow-through share offerings in clean technologies and hydrogen-based opportunities.

Mr. Sullivan graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Economics. Mr. Sullivan holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and attended the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto executive programs in advanced financial management and structuring.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

PWWR is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People’ today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People’ in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol “PWWR”, the OTC Venture Exchange “OTCQB” under the symbol “ALKFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol “77R” and “WKN A3CTYF”.

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (647) 531-8264

fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

