Date 26 April 2023

Early redemption of tier 2 capital

As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors has decided in favour of an early redemption of the tier 2 capital of DKK 500 million issued on 13 June 2018 (ISIN: DK0030421110).

The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 13 June 2023.

Refinancing of the tier 2 capital to be redeemed was already in place in the fourth quarter of 2021 in connection with the issue of new tier 2 capital, totalling DKK 500 million, with maturity in January 2032, and if approved by the Danish FSA, the option of early redemption from January 2027.





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment