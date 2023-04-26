EDF: Clarification on the stress corrosion phenomenon detected on parts of the auxiliary circuits of the main primary circuit of several nuclear reactors

English French

Clarification on the stress corrosion phenomenon detected on parts of the auxiliary circuits of the main primary circuit of several nuclear reactors

On 10 March 2023, EDF proposed to the ASN (Nuclear safety authority) an evolution in its stress corrosion control strategy. EDF is accelerating the inspection of the concerned welds of the RIS and RRA systems, in order to include the elements identified on the weld repaired at Penly 11.

On 25 April 2023, the ASN announced to consider the schedule proposed by EDF for controls on priority welds to be appropriate2.

To date, the estimate of nuclear output in France for 2023 remains in the range 300-330TWh.

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 40.3 million customers (1), of whom 30.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €143.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

