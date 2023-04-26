Safe group modifies its financial agenda

French English





Éragny-sur-Oise, Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, April 26th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. CET - Safe (ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, particularly safe for spinal fractures treated in emergency (the "Company") announces the modiication of its financial agenda.

François-Henri Reynaud, Chief Financial Officer of Safe Group, said: "Due to calendar constraints, we have decided to change the date of the Board of Directors meeting to approve the 2022 financial statements. Initially scheduled for April 28, 2023, it has been moved to the end of May 2023. The other dates remain unchanged”

Modified Financial Agenda 2023

Financial communication Date* Annual results 2022 End of May 2023 (instead of April 28th, 2023) Annual General Meeting June 30th, 2023 First semester revenues 2023 July 7th, 2023 First semester results and Q3 2023 October 10th, 2023 Second half 2023 revenues January 10th, 2024

(*) : any publication will be made after market closing. Information subject to change

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopaedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: http://www.safeorthopaedics.com/

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the company invests in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: http://www.safemedical.fr/

Contacts

Safe Group

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

