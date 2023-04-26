Block Listing Interim Review

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

 

Name of applicant:PayPoint Plc
Name of scheme:a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan

c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan

d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan
Period of return:From:27/10/2022To:26/04/2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 431,573 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 256,305 ordinary shares of 1/3p each*
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 360,873 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
*(The opening balance from the previous return was stated in error as 257,331.)
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. Nil
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 20,116 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. Nil
  3. Nil
  4. Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 411,457 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  2. 256,305 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  3. 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each
  4. 360,873 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

Enquiries:

Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)7721211100

 

