Medical Alternating Pressure Mattress Market Report | Stryker Corporation, Apex Medical Corp., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., and Carilex Medical

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Growth Plus Reports assessment, the Medical Alternating Pressure Mattress Market is estimated to reach US$ 1,453.70 million by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 4.32%. The report examines the vital growth strategies, factors and prospects, competitive scenarios, shifting industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increased prevalence of pressure ulcers will drive market revenue growth.

North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global medical alternating pressure mattress market.

The rising demand for alternating-pressure mattresses in hospitals and homecare settings will fuel the growth of the market.

Medical Alternating Pressure Mattress Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 993.6 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,453.7 million CAGR 4.32% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of pressure ulcers and the growing demand for better preventative and treatment options is the major factor driving the revenue growth of the global medical alternating pressure mattress market. Furthermore, a rise in demand for alternating-pressure mattresses in hospitals and homecare settings, technological advancements, higher spending in healthcare infrastructure and equipment, and favorable government policies contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global medical alternating pressure mattress market from three perspectives: End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the global medical alternating pressure mattress market is segmented into hospitals, home care, nursing homes and long-term care centers, and others. The homecare segment dominates the market because bedridden spend a lot of time in bed and can benefit from an alternating pressure mattress.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global medical alternating pressure mattress market is segmented into online and retail channels. The retail channels segment dominates the market because retail channels cut out any third-party interference between the buyer and seller and provide post-sale customer support, allowing them to improve their business relationship.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global medical alternating pressure mattress market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global medical alternating pressure mattress market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the high cost of healthcare, the rising prevalence of bedsores, pressure ulcers, and decubitus ulcers, and a growing awareness of pressure ulcer risks and consequences among patients and healthcare professionals.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the global medical alternating pressure mattress market are:

ArjoHuntleigh

Stryker Corporation

Apex Medical Corp.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Talley Group Ltd.

Linet Group

Lloyds Pharmacy Limited

Carilex Medical

The medical alternating pressure mattress market is extremely competitive, with many players involved. Market leaders increasingly use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.

Recent developments:

Purple Innovation, Inc. announced the acquisition of Advanced Comfort Technologies, Inc., named Intellibed, in September 2022.

Vita Group, one of Europe's major manufacturers of flexible polyurethane foam, acquired mattress maker Usleep from Northedge Capital LLP in September 2021. Usleep makes foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses for several of the UK's largest mattress stores and bed-in-a-box brands. Usleep's two locations in Ashton, Lyne, and Castle Donington incorporate cutting-edge technology to create one of the most efficient automated mattress production processes in the UK.

