Cornstarch Packaging Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 1,145.0 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2033 | Future market Insights, Inc

NEWARK, Del, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWARK, Del: The cornstarch packaging market is expected to see tremendous growth in the coming years. In 2023, the market size is projected to be valued at US$ 233.0 million, and it is anticipated to rise to US$ 1,145.0 million by 2033. The sales of cornstarch packaging are expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.



Unlike traditional packaging materials like plastic, cornstarch packaging is made from renewable resources and can be biodegraded or composted after use.

During the pandemic, customers shifted to single-use plastics to protect their health and hygiene. However, with increasing immunization rates, customers and businesses are now focusing on sustainability.

Cornstarch-based packaging is not only limited to the food industry but is also used in the paper, adhesives, poultry/animal feed, and fireworks industries. This offers a niche market for new entrants who may be able to attract a core audience. As corn starch bags are biodegradable and 30% more durable than existing polythene bags. Making them an appealing option for environmentally conscious consumers.

The complexity and cost of switching from plastic to cornstarch packaging are significant variables that could affect market growth.

However, the fact that starch accounts for only a small portion of the nation's corn supply indicate that there is much opportunity for capability expansion.

With increasing awareness of the environmental impact of plastic, corn starch-based packaging has the potential to capture a significant market share in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Cornstarch Packaging Market Study

The food industry is a leading user of cornstarch-based packaging products, accounting for 60.6% of the cornstarch packaging market. The demand for environmentally friendly packaging in the food industry has driven the growth of cornstarch-based packaging.

Europe, with a market share of 30.6% in 2022, is a significant market for cornstarch packaging products. Due to rising consumer demand and government regulations to limit plastic waste.

The United Kingdom witnessed a growth rate of 14.6% during the analysis period. It is also a growing market due to government measures to ban single-use plastic products.

The United States, holding a market share of 14.1% in 2022, is another significant market for cornstarch-based packaging products. As many businesses seek sustainable packaging solutions to meet consumer demand for eco-friendly products and reduce their environmental impact.

The Asia Pacific region, with a growing middle class and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, is another growing market for cornstarch-based packaging products. Additionally, China is set to record a CAGR of 19.7% between 2023 to 2033.

India is also witnessing a growing demand for cornstarch-based packaging products, with a CAGR of 17.2% during the analysis period. Driven by increased awareness of the benefits of recycling and bioplastics.

Cornstarch-based packaging producers in China are investing in research and development activities. To create new and innovative cornstarch-based packaging products with enhanced features like strength, durability, and heat resistance.

Competitive Landscape

The market for cornstarch packaging is severely fragmented. Several regional enterprises, including those from developing economies, are also vying for market share. The entry barriers are minimal, resulting in the emergence of smaller players and increased competitive competition.

Tetra Pak has partnered with the FINISH Society, a well-known solid waste management NGO. To expand the collection of used carton containers in Udaipur, India, beginning in June 2021.

Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) announced the invention and introduction of PowerPostTM in May 2022. By aggressively dislodging the vacuum in the container after filling. PowerPost technology generates roughly one-third of lighter bottles with 30% less energy and 30% less carbon than conventional 20 oz. bottles.

Key Segments Covered in the Cornstarch Packaging Market Report

By Product Type:

Pouches

Bags

Boxes

Tableware

By End Use:

Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Textile

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

