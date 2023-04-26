Uroprotectants Market Set to Register a Steady Revenue CAGR of 5.2% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for uroprotectants is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The global market for uroprotectants was analyzed and is expected to show significant revenue growth during the forecast period. Uroprotectants are a class of medications intended to prevent or lessen the severity of hemorrhagic cystitis, particularly in patients taking chemotherapy treatments that can induce it. Mesna is one of the most regularly utilized uroprotectants for this reason.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cancer and chemotherapy is driving the market revenue share.

The rising drug advancements with the incorporation of nanoparticles are driving market revenue growth.

Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies is leading to the introduction of novel drugs.

Uroprotectants Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 5.2% Base Year for Estimation 2020 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, Route of Administration, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Uroprotectants Market:

In May 2022, The Research Group for Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) recently proposed a new technique for the optical detection of Mesna. The scientists used a newly constructed portable sensing device with an upconversion-based nanosensor to analyze quantitative Mesna in real-time situations.

Competitive Landscape

List of the top market players operating in the global market for uroprotectants:

Athenex Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global uroprotectants market revenue is driven by the availability of innovative medications, a strong pipeline, the rise in urothelial cancer incidence due to an aging population, a disorganized lifestyle, and expanding public awareness.

However, side effects are caused by these drugs. Stringent regulations and high costs of drugs are expected to restrain market revenue growth of the global uroprotectants.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Indications

Based on indications, the global uroprotectants market is segmented into blood cancer, gynecological cancer, bone cancer, bladder cancer, and others. Due to the rising prevalence and prevention of chemotherapy-associated hemorrhagic cystitis, the bladder cancer segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Route of Administration

Based on the route of administration, the global uroprotectants market is segmented into oral and intravenous. The intravenous (IV) segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to being one of the most common routes of administration for chemotherapy due to its quick action.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global uroprotectants market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising prevalence of cancer leading to the high demand for uroprotectents, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for uroprotectants in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL UROPROTECTANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Blood Cancer Gynecological Cancer Bone Cancer Bladder Cancer Others GLOBAL UROPROTECTANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Intravenous

UROPROTECTANTS MARKET TOC

