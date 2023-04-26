France Precision Farming Market to Grow at a CAGR 9.7% from 2022 to 2030

Chicago, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report France Precision Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Guidance, Remote Sensing and Variable Rate Technology), Offering, Application, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global precision farming market is projected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2022 to USD 15.6 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Precision Farming market to grow at an attractive rate of CAGR of 9.7% in France by 2030

France has been one of the dominant agricultural centres in Europe for centuries. With about ~730,000 farms, about 7% of the working population is employed in agriculture or similar sectors, such as fishing and forestry, according to the French Ministry of Agriculture. Agriculture technology has gained popularity across French farms as it improves efficiency, yield, and profitability. Many start-ups in France are developing algorithms, software, satellites, drones, artificial intelligence, and robots. In April 2020, an alliance of associations from the EU agri-food chain signed a joint EU Code of Conduct on the sharing of agricultural information. About 250 start-ups in France are focusing on the agriculture technology sector. Driven by the high value of crops and the importance of quality, many precision farming research projects are in operation in the wine production areas of France.

The adoption of precision farming technologies has been on the rise in France over the past few years, driven by a combination of factors including government support, advances in technology, and the need for more sustainable and efficient farming practices. French government has implemented policies and initiatives aimed at promoting precision agriculture in the country. For example, the French Ministry of Agriculture has launched a national plan for the development of precision agriculture, which includes measures to support research and development, training for farmers, and the deployment of precision farming technologies in the field. In addition to government support, advances in technology have also contributed to the growth of precision agriculture market in France.

Few small French based companies also work towards precision farming solutions. For instance, Ekylibre is a French company that provides a cloud-based software platform for precision agriculture. Their platform includes tools for data management, crop monitoring, and yield analysis, as well as a marketplace for purchasing agricultural inputs. Similarly, Naio Technologies is a French company that develops robotic solutions for precision farming.

Their products include autonomous robots for weeding and harvesting crops, as well as software for real-time data analysis and decision-making. Limagrain, Climpact, Kuhn S.A., Sulky-Burel, and The Vapormatic Co. Ltd are major manufacturers of precision farming related tools in France.

