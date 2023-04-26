Global Surgical Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2022-2023 & 2032 - Increasing Business Synergies between Major Players Driving Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robotics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Application, End-user, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robotics market was valued at $8,705.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $18,410.9 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.78% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global surgical robotics market is expected to be driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures globally and increasing awareness among practitioners for simulation, training, and continuous medical education.

The surgical robotics market is in the developing phase. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing demand for robotic-assisted surgeries, and increasing synergetic activities within the surgical robotics industry are some of the major opportunities in the global surgical robotics market.

Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market are the technological advancements in the field of medical surgery, such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), the introduction of telerobotics, and the increasing application of microsurgery.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted practically all sectors and social functions worldwide, including the global surgical robotics market. The pandemic led to a shortage of hospital supplies and staff and the cancellation of admission and surgeries around the globe. In the beginning, the hospitals were overwhelmed with patients, which caused a shortage of beds, ventilators, and other hospital supplies.

During the pandemic, hospitals reduced elective surgeries to ensure patient safety and to support COVID-19 patients on a larger scale. Elective surgeries were postponed or canceled as a safety measure to protect patients from hospital-transmitted infection as well as associated postoperative pulmonary complications.

Recent Developments in the Global Surgical Robotics Market

In September 2022, CMR Surgical Ltd. signed a two-year clinical study partnership contract with Institut Curie, France's leading cancer research center, and ranked among the best cancer treatment centers in the world.

In September 2022, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) had cleared the da Vinci SP surgical system for use in general surgeries, thoracic surgeries (excluding cardiac procedures and intercostal approaches), urologic surgeries, gynecological surgeries, and trans-oral head and neck surgeries. Intuitive Japan will launch the da Vinci SP surgical system in the near future.

In June 2022, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Siemens Healthineers AG enhanced scanning integration for Ion Endoluminal procedures.

In February 2022, DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson's Orthopaedics Company, received approval from the Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health (AMAR) for the commercial use of VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution in Israel.

In March 2022, Quantum Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Epionerobot designed for cancer treatment.

In September 2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. received FDA clearance for the Identity Shoulder System for shoulder replacement.

In July 2022, Medical Microinstruments S.p.A. secured $75 million to advance robotic microsurgery. Deerfield Management led the round with participation from new investors, RA Capital Management and Biostar Capital, as well as existing investors, Andera Partners, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Panakes Partners, and Sambatech. The company also announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors.

Market Segmentation

The general segment held the largest share in the global surgical robotics market (by application), accounting for $3,144.9 million in 2021, followed by urology segment at $1,549.1 million in 2021.

The global surgical robotics market based on the end-user segment is dominated by the hospitals segment.

The global surgical robotics market is dominated by the North America region due to better healthcare systems and infrastructure, high adoption rate of new technology, the presence of well-established as well as emerging players in the region, and increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries, especially for the geriatric population.

