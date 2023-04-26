Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2023: Ever-Increasing Geopolitical Tensions Drive Record Weapons Spending

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directed Energy Weapons Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Lethality , By Technology, By Application, By Platform, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global directed energy weapons market size is expected to reach USD 22.10 billion by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The acquisition of brand-new air, land, and sea platforms is being accelerated by the rapid rise in military spending in both developed and developing nations as a result of rising geopolitical tensions. The military is investing in the integration of cutting-edge weapon systems like directed energy weapons into vehicles, which is propelling the market's expansion.



The U.S. Army publications' Multi-Domain Suppression of Enemy Air Defense study claims that technical developments in air defense systems have improved the ability to fend off international air forces' efforts to suppress and destroy airspace. To provide air superiority to its Air Forces' assets over the predicted period, ground forces will need the ability to fight next-generation integrated multi-layer air defense systems.



Conventional blast and fragmentation weapons cannot achieve a technical breakthrough for upcoming warfare scenarios, claim military strategists and defense specialists. Next-generation weapons technology is expected to be sophisticated and technologically mature, with DE weapons scheduled to be at the forefront of these efforts. DE weapons are predicted to meet conventional and current kinetic energy weapons' performance criteria by the middle of the 2030s.



A refugee crisis, sanctions against Russia, a shift in the geopolitical environment, and a revitalized NATO are just a few of the dramatic impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, nations worldwide are boosting their defense spending and investing in global hypersonic and directed-energy weapons.



The Armed Forces Research Laboratory created the Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR) for the U.S. Air Force. Using focused microwaves, the technology decapitates and destroys flying targets, particularly UAVs. Moreover, the US Army had just completed testing of the brand-new DE Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD). Although DE M-SHORAD is intended to be a counter-UAS weapon, it also can intercept rockets, artillery rounds, ATGMs, and mortars.



Directed Energy Weapons Market Report Highlights

Lethal segment has the largest market share due to its high adoption rate.

High energy lasers will increase owing to the growing operational needs of global military forces

The defense industry anticipated the greatest market share for directed energy weapons and is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period.

The land-based segment is expected to be the largest because global militaries have made R&D investments through the military budget allotment for their different governmental services or agencies.

North America, which accounted for the greatest share of the market in 2022, is predicted to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The global key market players include Elbit Systems Ltd, Diehl Defense GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems Plc, II-VI Inc., Kord Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rheinmetall AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group.

The publisher has segmented the Directed Energy Weapons market report based on lethality, technology, application, platform, and region:

Directed Energy Weapons, Lethality Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Non-Lethal

Lethal

Directed Energy Weapons, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

High Power Microwave Technology

High Energy Laser Technology

Plasma Weapons

Particle Beam Weapons

Sonic Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Defense

Homeland Security

Directed Energy Weapons, Platform Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Ship-Based

Land-Based

Airborne-Based

Space-Based

Directed Energy Weapons, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $22.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Insights

4.1. Directed Energy Weapons - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Directed Energy Weapons Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increase in Terrorist Activities

4.2.1.2. Use in Defense Forces

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High development cost



5. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Lethality



6. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Application

7. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Technology



8. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Platform



9. Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Elbit Systems Ltd

Diehl Defense GmbH & Co. KG

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

II-VI Inc.

Kord Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Thales Group,

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rm05u4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment