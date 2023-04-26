Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2023: Growing Popularity of Self-Driving Cars Boosts Demand

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Range , By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel, By Frequency, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive radar market size is expected to reach USD 8.20 Billion by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rising worldwide automotive sector, as well as the growing popularity of self-driving cars, are important drivers of market expansion. Because of their better performance, increased dependability, and higher precision, higher frequency radar systems are being employed in cars.



Use of vehicle radar systems has expanded dramatically as a result of increased road traffic, rising accident rates, and a growing demand to improve road safety. Growing disposable income, technological developments, and changing lifestyles are further driving market expansion. In the approaching years, the Automotive Radar market will benefit from new growing markets, changing customer demographics, and rigorous government regulations.



Automobile radars employ a 76 GHz to 81 GHz technological platform to facilitate the creation and deployment of individual sensors for a variety of applications. Wider bandwidth allows for greater resolution and improved object identification. The European Commission's 79 GHz initiative intends to accelerate worldwide agreement on the use of the 79 GHz spectrum for vehicle radars. The use of the 79 GHz spectrum for automobile high-resolution short-range radars has been permitted by the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, and the Balkan area.



The bulk of commercial car radars now operate with signal bandwidths less than 1 GHz. Nonetheless, numerous chip makers are actively supporting signal bandwidths ranging from 4 GHz to 5 GHz. The increased number of transmitting and receiving antennas allows for 3D imaging. As a result, there is an increasing tendency to improve the range resolution and signal bandwidth of automobile radars.



Automotive Radar Market Report Highlights

The medium range radar market has the largest growth in terms of range, owing to their increasing use in a variety of applications like as blind spot detection, lane change assist, and park assist, among others.

The passenger car sector is expected to lead the market, owing to the increasing availability of radar-based safety systems in mid-priced passenger vehicles.

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) have the highest market share due to escalating safety concerns in emerging automotive markets such as India and China.

The European region has the highest market size, which may be ascribed to stricter safety standards and NCAP ratings. Because of the quick adoption of radar-based safety features and increased vehicle manufacturing, the Asia Pacific area is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR.

The global key market players include Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Autoliv Inc., and Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

The publisher has segmented the Automotive Radar market report based on Range, vehicle type, sales channel, frequency, application, and region:

Automotive Radar, Range Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Automotive Radar, Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Radar, Sales Channel (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Radar, Frequency (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

2X-GHZ Radar Systems

7X-GHZ Radar Systems

Automotive Radar, Application (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Cruise Control

Intelligent Parking Assistance

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Others

Automotive Radar, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.34 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Automotive Radar Market Insights

4.1. Automotive Radar - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Automotive Radar Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Availability of customization in Automotive Radars

4.2.1.2. Growth in the manufacturing and construction industries

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Growing health concerns



5. Global Automotive Radar Market, by Range



6. Global Automotive Radar Market, by Vehicle Type



7. Global Automotive Radar Market, by Sales Channel



8. Global Automotive Radar Market, by Frequency



9. Global Automotive Radar Market, by Application



10. Global Automotive Radar Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Autoliv Inc.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

