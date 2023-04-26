New York, United States , April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Astigmatism Market Size is To Grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.1 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

An astigmatism is a specific form of vision or an eye condition that often originates from a flaw in the cornea's shape. Additionally, the internal curvature of the lens or an irregularly shaped cornea (the clear front surface of the eye) may be to blame. Astigmatism is a refractive disorder that can develop in persons along with others. Mistakes like myopia (nearsightedness) or hyperopia (farsightedness) may be among them. Astigmatism is usually treated with eyeglasses, contact lenses, or surgery. An individual with astigmatism is more likely to have an irregularly shaped cornea. The need for astigmatism treatment is also increasing due to growing awareness of eye care needs and related requirements. Astigmatism causes blurred vision and can be treated in several ways, making it a convenient and affordable option.

The demand for astigmatism therapy is being driven by the increasing frequency of visual impairments worldwide. The market for astigmatism treatments is also growing as corneal abnormalities are becoming more common. Also, improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of astigmatism are being made because of technological developments in the field of ophthalmology. The market is expanding as a consequence of the accessibility of numerous astigmatism treatment choices, including corrective lenses, surgery, and medication. Also, the market is expanding owing to rising healthcare costs and growing demand for high-quality healthcare services. Furthermore, the cost of astigmatism therapy, particularly for more sophisticated solutions like LASIK surgery or toric lenses, can be substantial. This may restrict the growth of the market. Additionally, there are alternatives to astigmatism treatments, including contact lenses or glasses, which may restrain the market's expansion.

COVID 19 Impact

The market's demand and supply chain were disrupted by the pandemic's unexpected breakout of a new coronavirus. Although there is a greater need for medical healthcare services and infrastructure, this need is just for the treatment of patients who have tested positive for the virus. According to the forecasts provided by investors and business chiefs, the constant and urgent demand for medical treatment, followed by doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel, is anticipated to hinder the astigmatism market's predicted expansion throughout the current projection period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 105 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Astigmatism Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Myopic Astigmatism, Hyperopic Astigmatism, and Others), By Treatment (Corrective Lenses, Orthokeratology {Ortho-K}, Surgeries and Others), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032".

However, many people, including those looking for astigmatism treatment, who are suffering from various medical conditions still have the option of accessing medical professionals via video chats and conferences. During the current forecast period, the market is benefiting from a window of development and growth thanks to the relaxation of the lockdowns and subsequent drop in the number of positive cases of the new coronavirus. The myopic astigmatism segment is dominate the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global astigmatism market is segmented into myopic astigmatism, hyperopic astigmatism, and others. Among these, the myopic astigmatism segment is projecting significant growth because myopia and astigmatism frequently occur together. Additionally, technological developments have produced innovative myopic astigmatism treatments including LASIK surgery and toric lenses, which are propelling the market's expansion.

The corrective lenses segment is driving the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the treatment, the global astigmatism market is bifurcated into corrective lenses, orthokeratology {ortho-k}, surgeries, and others. Among these segments, corrective lenses are holding the largest market during the forecast period, due to the increased usage of these lenses by astigmatic and other persons looking to improve their appearance is to blame for the expansion of the world economy. Additionally, astigmatism can be treated non-invasively and without surgery with corrective lenses, which are widely accessible and reasonably priced.

The clinics segment is influencing the market share growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the global astigmatism market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Among these, the clinics segment is expected to influence the market during the forecast period. This is because clinics now provide cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic options and because outpatient care is in greater demand. For patients seeking astigmatism diagnosis and treatment, as well as assistance with other vision-related problems, clinics offer a practical and accessible choice.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share during the forecast period

North America dominates the largest market of microscopic polyangiitis during the forecast period, due to the geriatric population increases and the existence of a highly developed healthcare business. Furthermore, the market for astigmatism may be increasing in the North American region due to the increasing prevalence of astigmatism among adults and the elderly.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the market share during the forecast period because of an increase in product introductions and improvements in medicines for treating rare diseases. Throughout the forecast period, the market for microscopic polyangiitis is also anticipated to rise as a result of increasing government assistance and rising healthcare costs.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Microscopic Polyangiitis Market include Novartis AG, SEA VISION S.r.l., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bauch and Lomb, CooperVision, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Seed Co., Ltd., Essilor Group., Menicon Co., Ltd., Benq Materials Corporation, and others.

