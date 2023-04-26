Robot++ Expands its Robot Solutions to Singapore - Showcases its innovative solutions at SEA Asia and joins SNAMES, marking company's entrance into the region

Singapore, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robot++, a leading supplier of work-at-height robots, strategically established its Singapore office to tap into Southeast Asia's thriving shipping industry and expand its business throughout the region. Marking its entrance into the market, the company recently showcased its advanced solutions at SEA Asia and joined the Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers Singapore (SNAMES).



Robot++ at Sea Asia 2023





At the SEA Asia Exhibition, Robot++ showcased its safety, efficiency, and versatility in various ship-related scenarios, with a focus on eco-friendly solutions for surface preparation in ship repair and storage tank surface preparation in the chemical industry. The company's standout offerings include the HighMate V40 hydroblasting robot and the vacuum recycling pump. Using the UHP pump, the HighMate V40 ultra-pressurizes water to effectively remove rust and paint from ship hulls, while the vacuum pump collects wastewater, achieving an impressive 99% recovery rate.

With a 20% increase in efficiency compared to the HighMate V30, autonomous navigation, and an easy-to-maintain modular design, Robot++ looks set to deliver its competitive solutions to the maritime market in Southeast Asia.

"Singapore is a developed, politically stable country with a thriving economy," said Si-di Liu, General Manager of Robot++ Singapore, in a recent interview after joining SNAMES. "As a world shipping center, Singapore is an ideal starting point for supporting distributors and expanding our business throughout Southeast Asia. We're truly excited to bring our robot-based solutions to the region and make a significant impact here.”

Speaking on Robot++’s future goals for the region, Liu commented further. "We're looking to keep growing and developing innovative solutions in Southeast Asia and beyond, making the most of our expanding magnetic and non-magnetic mobile platforms for a wide range of applications in the maritime field and other industries."

Founded in 2015, Robot++ focuses on the independent research and development of intelligent specialized robots, and is the first company in China to realize the industrialization of aerial work robots. Through in-depth exploration of ship, chemical, energy and other industries, its products have been successfully applied in inspection, flaw detection, cleaning, de-rusting, spraying, polishing and more.