Global Clear Aligner Market Report 2023: Key Players Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group Drive $16 Billion Industry

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite - Includes Segmentation by: Market Type, Device Type, Tier and Setting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the Global Clear Aligner market had a value of $5.2 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching $16.4 billion.

This makes the market one of the most prominent high-growth markets in the dental industry. The comprehensive report on the Global Market for Clear Aligners comprises segmentation by market type, submission device type, complexity tier, and setting.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Procedure Numbers, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

GLOBAL CLEAR ALIGNER MARKET INSIGHTS

After a decline in 2020 due to COVID-19-related delays and postponements of many non-emergency treatments, the Global Clear Aligner Market made a remarkable bounce-back in 2021, experiencing substantial growth. In 2022, the market witnessed moderate single-digit growth in market value, and it is projected to resume double-digit CAGR growth in the upcoming years.

GLOBAL CLEAR ALIGNER MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

Within the global market for Clear Aligner, there are three key market players - Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group.

Among the top competing companies, Align Technology distinguishes itself as the unrivaled leader, primarily due to their highly coveted Invisalign brand. Align Technology has dominated the clear aligner market since the launch of the Invisalign system in 1999. The Invisalign system has been adopted by more than 14 million people across over 100 countries, and tens of thousands of orthodontic and dental practices have adopted this digital approach.

MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY

Global Clear Aligner Market (Overview)

Global Clear Aligner Market by Market Type

Global Clear Aligner Market by Device Type

Global Clear Aligner Market by Tier

Global Clear Aligner Market by Setting

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Clear Aligner Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Regional Profiles

2.3 Analysis by Market Segment

2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.3.2 Base Case Scenario

2.3.3 Best Case Scenario

3. Disease Overview

3.1 Disease Treatment and Diagnostic

3.2 Patient Demographics

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Clear Aligners

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 Clear Aligners

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Clear Aligners

5. Procedure Numbers

5.1 Procedures

5.1.1 Procedure Overview

5.1.2 Patients With Clear Aligners

5.1.3 Patients With Traditional Braces

6. Global Clear Aligner Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

6.3 Drivers and Limiters

6.3.1 Market Drivers

6.3.2 Market Limiters

6.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

6.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.6 Company Profiles

6.6.1 3M

6.6.2 Align Technology

6.6.3 Angelalign

6.6.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.6.5 Envista

6.6.6 Smiledirectclub

6.6.7 Straumann Group

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 3M

6.7.2 Align Technology

6.7.3 Angelalign

6.7.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.7.5 Envista

6.7.6 Smiledirectclub

6.7.7 Straumann Group

7. Clear Aligner Market by Market Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.2.1 Professional Clear Aligner Market

7.2.1.1 Orthodontist Market

7.2.1.2 Dentist Market

7.2.2 Direct-To-Consumer Clear Aligner Market

8. Clear Aligner Market by Device Type

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.2.1 Digital Submission Clear Aligner Market

8.2.2 Impression Clear Aligner Market

9. Clear Aligner Market by Tier

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.2.1 Simple Clear Aligner Market

9.2.2 Moderate Clear Aligner Market

9.2.3 Complex Clear Aligner Market

10. Aligner Market by Setting

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.2.1 Private Practice Clear Aligner Market

10.2.2 Dental Clinic Clear Aligner Market

10.2.3 Dental Service Organization Market

10.2.4 Hospital Clear Aligner Market

10.2.5 Direct-To-Consumer Clear Aligner Market

11. Abbreviations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





3D Diagnostix

3D Global Biotech

3M

AirNivol

Align Technology

AlignerCo

Alineadent

Angelalign

ArcadLab

Argen

Arklign Laboratories

ASO Aligner

Beyli

Biodentis

Braceless

CA Clear Aligner

Candid

CDB Corporation

Clear Braces Direct

ClearPath Orthodontics

Compass

CP Laboratorio Ortodontico

CreoDent Prosthetics

Dentalline

DentCare Dental Lab

Dentis

Dentsply Sirona

DIO

Drake Precision Dental Laboratory

Dror Orthodesign

DynaFlex

Easyliner

EasySmile

Ecliner

Envista

Eon Aligner

Eon Dental Jordan

Evolusmile

eXceed

EZ Smile

Forestadent

Franksmile

G.E.O.

Graphy

Gruppo Europeo Ortodonzia

Hello Smile

Henry Schein

Impress

Inman Orthodontic Laboratories

Inviflex

Johns Dental Laboratories

Joovence

K Line Europe

Key Dental Technologies

Kiyoclear

Klear Aligner

Luxcreo

Magicalign

Micerium Modern Clear

Modern Dental Group

Motor City Lab Works

MVP Aligners

Nanjing Jiahe Dental Technology

Network Gruppo Dextra

NewSmile

Noviceline

Oh My Teeth

Oracler

Oral Image

Ordont Orthodontic Laboratories

Orthero

Orthly

Ortho Caps

Ortho Evolution

Ortho Lab Services

Orthodontics High Design

Orthofan

Orthometric

Orthos

Orthosnap

Orthovit Devices

Ortodontica Italia

Perfection Aligner System Hong Kong

Precision Align

Premdental

Pro Smile

Pure Smiles Online

RSK Ortho

See-Through Aligner

Shenzhen Meiming Dentistry Technology

Shenzhen Yinuo Dental Technology

Sixmonthsmile

Smart Aligner

Smartee

SmartStep

SmileCo

SmileDirectClub

Smilelign

SmileLine

Smilelove

Smilenation

SmilePath

Smilers

SmileStyler

Smileunion

Smylio

sMySecret

SnapCorrect

SouSmile

Star Smile

Straight My Teeth

Straight T

Straight Teeth Direct

Straight Teeth Invisible

Straumann Group

Sun Dental Labs

Sweden & Martina

Tecnologia Dentale

TeethLogic

Toothsi

TP Ortho

TP Orthodontics

uLab Systems

Ulab Systems Dental Aligner Kit

Uniform Teeth

Universal Orthodontic Laboratory

Wilocs

WonderSmile

World Class Orthodontics

Wuxi EA Medical Instruments Technologies Limited

Xixilab

Your SmileDirectClub

Zhejiang Yinchili Medical Technology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anecag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.