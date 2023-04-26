Global Clear Aligner Market Report 2023: Key Players Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group Drive $16 Billion Industry

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite - Includes Segmentation by: Market Type, Device Type, Tier and Setting" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the Global Clear Aligner market had a value of $5.2 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching $16.4 billion.
This makes the market one of the most prominent high-growth markets in the dental industry. The comprehensive report on the Global Market for Clear Aligners comprises segmentation by market type, submission device type, complexity tier, and setting.
MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED
- Unit Sales, Procedure Numbers, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
GLOBAL CLEAR ALIGNER MARKET INSIGHTS
After a decline in 2020 due to COVID-19-related delays and postponements of many non-emergency treatments, the Global Clear Aligner Market made a remarkable bounce-back in 2021, experiencing substantial growth. In 2022, the market witnessed moderate single-digit growth in market value, and it is projected to resume double-digit CAGR growth in the upcoming years.
GLOBAL CLEAR ALIGNER MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS
Within the global market for Clear Aligner, there are three key market players - Align Technology, SmileDirectClub, and Straumann Group.
Among the top competing companies, Align Technology distinguishes itself as the unrivaled leader, primarily due to their highly coveted Invisalign brand. Align Technology has dominated the clear aligner market since the launch of the Invisalign system in 1999. The Invisalign system has been adopted by more than 14 million people across over 100 countries, and tens of thousands of orthodontic and dental practices have adopted this digital approach.
MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY
- Global Clear Aligner Market (Overview)
- Global Clear Aligner Market by Market Type
- Global Clear Aligner Market by Device Type
- Global Clear Aligner Market by Tier
- Global Clear Aligner Market by Setting
RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY
- Regions: North America (Canada, United States), Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela), Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.), Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine), Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates), Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam), Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda)
- Base Year: 2022
- Forecast: 2023-2029
- Historical Data: 2019-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
- Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Clear Aligner Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Regional Profiles
2.3 Analysis by Market Segment
2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario
2.3.2 Base Case Scenario
2.3.3 Best Case Scenario
3. Disease Overview
3.1 Disease Treatment and Diagnostic
3.2 Patient Demographics
4. Product Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Product Portfolios
4.2.1 Clear Aligners
4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls
4.3.1 Clear Aligners
4.4 Clinical Trials
4.4.1 Clear Aligners
5. Procedure Numbers
5.1 Procedures
5.1.1 Procedure Overview
5.1.2 Patients With Clear Aligners
5.1.3 Patients With Traditional Braces
6. Global Clear Aligner Market Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis
6.3 Drivers and Limiters
6.3.1 Market Drivers
6.3.2 Market Limiters
6.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis
6.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.6 Company Profiles
6.6.1 3M
6.6.2 Align Technology
6.6.3 Angelalign
6.6.4 Dentsply Sirona
6.6.5 Envista
6.6.6 Smiledirectclub
6.6.7 Straumann Group
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.7.1 3M
6.7.2 Align Technology
6.7.3 Angelalign
6.7.4 Dentsply Sirona
6.7.5 Envista
6.7.6 Smiledirectclub
6.7.7 Straumann Group
7. Clear Aligner Market by Market Type
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
7.2.1 Professional Clear Aligner Market
7.2.1.1 Orthodontist Market
7.2.1.2 Dentist Market
7.2.2 Direct-To-Consumer Clear Aligner Market
8. Clear Aligner Market by Device Type
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
8.2.1 Digital Submission Clear Aligner Market
8.2.2 Impression Clear Aligner Market
9. Clear Aligner Market by Tier
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
9.2.1 Simple Clear Aligner Market
9.2.2 Moderate Clear Aligner Market
9.2.3 Complex Clear Aligner Market
10. Aligner Market by Setting
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast
10.2.1 Private Practice Clear Aligner Market
10.2.2 Dental Clinic Clear Aligner Market
10.2.3 Dental Service Organization Market
10.2.4 Hospital Clear Aligner Market
10.2.5 Direct-To-Consumer Clear Aligner Market
11. Abbreviations
