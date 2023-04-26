Learning Management Systems Market to Reach $64.96 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ” Learning Management Systems Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based Deployment, On-premise Deployment), End User (Education, Corporate) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030’. The global learning management systems market is projected to reach $64.96 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising adoption and proliferation of e-learning, rising government initiatives to promote the use of e-learning solutions and LMS systems, and growing inclination towards the bring your own device policy. However, reluctance among instructors to adapt to modern technologies restrains market growth.

While the increase in demand for gamification and the use of AR & VR in LMS is expected to create significant opportunities for this market. However, a lack of learning management systems with multi-language support and the need for technical training for teachers and instructors pose challenges to market growth. Social learning platforms in LMS are the latest trend in the market.

The global learning management systems market is segmented by offering, deployment mode, end user and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

The key players profiled in the global learning management systems market study include Blackboard Inc. (U.S.), McGraw Hill LLC (U.S.), Epignosis LLC (U.S.), John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), JZero Solutions Ltd (U.K.), Paradiso Solutions LLC (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Sumtotal Systems, LLC (U.S.), Pearson plc (U.K.), Docebo S.p.A. (Canada), IBM Corporation (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada) and Moodle Pty Ltd. (Australia).

Based on offering, the global learning management systems market is segmented into solution and services. In 2023, the solution segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global learning management systems market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the rising demand for installations and technical assistance. Education and learning service providers offer various educational services, including implementation, consultancy, and support. Learners leverage these services with curriculum development and the smooth performance and maintenance of current activities. Integration-as-a-service is a feature of the advanced system that decreases installation time and complexity. Similarly, the consulting services sub-segment is likely to lead this market due to the improved collaborations and communications between trainers and learners.

Based on deployment mode, the global learning management systems market is segmented into cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment. In 2023, the on-premise deployment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global learning management systems market. However, the cloud-based deployment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With a cloud-based learning management system, users face lesser complexity in upgrading or maintaining the software because LMS providers develop, host, and support the solution. Training administrators easily upload new courses, set up learning paths or access completion data at any time. Users access the service online using a cloud-based learning management system.

Based on end user, the global learning management systems market is segmented into education and corporate. The corporate segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The corporate sector requires skilled professionals to work with updated technologies due to consistent technological advancements. This generates demand for modernized learning tools among corporate organizations to educate and train their employees. In addition, growing competition in various industry sectors is increasingly forcing corporate organizations to prepare their employees for the toughest tasks to perform to make it through the competition. This is one of the key factors driving the adoption of learning management solutions among corporate organizations. Further, the benefits of learning management systems in assessing and monitoring employee performance and ensuring employee career growth by providing suitable learning platforms are also creating interest among a large number of enterprises to install LMS.

Based on geography, the global learning management systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the learning management systems market. The large share of this market is attributed to the availability of well-established infrastructure for technology & education in the region and the higher adoption rate for advanced technologies. The presence of major e-learning and learning management system players is also one of the major factors contributing to the large share of this market.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by rapidly developing economies, the presence of a young and tech-savvy population, and growing investments in learning technologies in this region. The education system in Asia-Pacific is witnessing some dynamic, positive changes owing to the introduction of e-learning and learning management systems. Furthermore, encouragement from governments in human resource skill development programs and incorporation of LMS in small and medium-scale industries are also contributing towards the growth of the LMS market in Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Learning Management Systems Market, by Offering

Solution Onboarding Automated Compliance Training Communication and Engagement Analytics and Insights Administration and Integration Other Solutions

Services Consulting Services Implementation Services Support Services



Learning Management Systems Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Learning Management Systems Market, by End User

Education K-12 Higher Education

Corporate ICT Retail BFSI Hospitality Healthcare Manufacturing Government & Defense



Learning Management Systems Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Denmark Netherlands Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

