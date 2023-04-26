Global Addiction Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2031 at a 6.1% CAGR

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Addiction Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global addiction treatment market size attained a value of USD 6.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of nearly USD 11.7 billion by 2031.
This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of addiction and rising awareness about the importance of treatment.
Addiction Treatment Market: Introduction
Addiction is a complex brain disease characterized by compulsive drug use despite the harmful consequences. Addiction disorders can lead to a range of health issues, social problems, and economic burdens. Treatment for addiction disorders involves a combination of medication and behavioural therapies. The global addiction treatment market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its segments.
The market is expected to benefit from the increasing investment in research and development activities by key players in the industry. The development of novel therapies and the increasing focus on personalized medicine are likely to create new growth opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.
Addiction Epidemiology
Addiction disorders are a significant public health issue worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug use disorders. In the United States, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 19.7 million adults (aged 18 or older) had a substance use disorder in 2017. Furthermore, addiction disorders can lead to a range of co-occurring mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, which can further complicate the treatment process.
Addiction Treatment Market Segmentations
The market can be categorised into treatment type, addiction type, route of administration, treatment centres, treatment channels, and distribution channel.
Market Breakup by Treatment Type
Medications
- Bupropion
- Varenicline
- Acamprosate
- Disulfiram
- Naltrexone
- Methadone
- Buprenorphine
- Nicotine Replacement Products
- Others
Counselling and Behavioural Therapies
- Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy
- Multi-Dimensional Therapy
- Motivational
- Others
- Detoxifications
- Others
Market Breakup by Addiction Type
- Alcohol Addiction Treatment
- Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment
- Opioid Addiction Treatments
- Other Addictions
Market Breakup by Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parentals
- Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Centres
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Rehabilitation Centres
- Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Channel
- Public
- Private
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Addiction Treatment Market Scenario
The global addiction treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The increasing prevalence of addiction disorders, rising awareness about mental health, and growing investment in research and development activities are the key drivers of the market. North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The leading players in the market are focusing on the development of new drugs and therapies and adopting various strategies to strengthen their position in the market.
North America dominates the addiction treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The high prevalence of addiction disorders in North America, coupled with the favourable reimbursement policies, is driving the growth of the market in the region. Europe is also a significant market for addiction treatment, with the presence of key players and increasing investment in research and development activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about addiction disorders and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.
Key Players in the Global Addiction Treatment Market
The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the Addiction Treatment Market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Abbott
- Medtronic
- Abbott
- BD
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
- GSK Plc
- Bayer AG
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker Corporation
- Homology Medicines, Inc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- AVROBIO, Inc
- REGENXBIO Inc
- CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd
- Denali Therapeutics
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$11.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Executive Summary
3 Addiction Diseases Overview
4 Patient Profile
5 Addiction Epidemiology Analysis
6 Global Addiction Treatment Market Overview
7 Global Addiction Treatment Market Landscape
8 Addiction Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs
9 Cost of Treatment
10 Global Addiction Treatment Market Dynamics
11 Global Addiction Treatment Market Segmentation
12 North America Addiction Treatment Market
13 Europe Addiction Treatment Market
14 Asia Pacific Addiction Treatment Market
15 Latin America Addiction Treatment Market
16 Middle East and Africa Addiction Treatment Market
17 Regulatory Framework
18 Patent Analysis
19 Grants Analysis
20 Clinical Trials Analysis
21 Funding and Investment Analysis
22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis
23 Supplier Landscape
24 Addiction Treatment Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)
25 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)
26 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)
27 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzdpew
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment