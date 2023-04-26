Global Addiction Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2031 at a 6.1% CAGR

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Addiction Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global addiction treatment market size attained a value of USD 6.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of nearly USD 11.7 billion by 2031.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of addiction and rising awareness about the importance of treatment.



Addiction Treatment Market: Introduction



Addiction is a complex brain disease characterized by compulsive drug use despite the harmful consequences. Addiction disorders can lead to a range of health issues, social problems, and economic burdens. Treatment for addiction disorders involves a combination of medication and behavioural therapies. The global addiction treatment market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its segments.



The market is expected to benefit from the increasing investment in research and development activities by key players in the industry. The development of novel therapies and the increasing focus on personalized medicine are likely to create new growth opportunities for the market players. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.



Addiction Epidemiology



Addiction disorders are a significant public health issue worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug use disorders. In the United States, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 19.7 million adults (aged 18 or older) had a substance use disorder in 2017. Furthermore, addiction disorders can lead to a range of co-occurring mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, which can further complicate the treatment process.



Addiction Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into treatment type, addiction type, route of administration, treatment centres, treatment channels, and distribution channel.



Market Breakup by Treatment Type

Medications

Bupropion

Varenicline

Acamprosate

Disulfiram

Naltrexone

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Nicotine Replacement Products

Others

Counselling and Behavioural Therapies

Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy

Multi-Dimensional Therapy

Motivational

Others

Detoxifications

Others

Market Breakup by Addiction Type

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Opioid Addiction Treatments

Other Addictions

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parentals

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Centres

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare Settings

Rehabilitation Centres

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Addiction Treatment Market Scenario



The global addiction treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The increasing prevalence of addiction disorders, rising awareness about mental health, and growing investment in research and development activities are the key drivers of the market. North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The leading players in the market are focusing on the development of new drugs and therapies and adopting various strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



North America dominates the addiction treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The high prevalence of addiction disorders in North America, coupled with the favourable reimbursement policies, is driving the growth of the market in the region. Europe is also a significant market for addiction treatment, with the presence of key players and increasing investment in research and development activities. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about addiction disorders and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.



Key Players in the Global Addiction Treatment Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the Addiction Treatment Market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Medtronic

BD

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

GSK Plc

Bayer AG

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Homology Medicines, Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Sangamo Therapeutics

AVROBIO, Inc

REGENXBIO Inc

CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd

Denali Therapeutics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Addiction Diseases Overview



4 Patient Profile



5 Addiction Epidemiology Analysis



6 Global Addiction Treatment Market Overview



7 Global Addiction Treatment Market Landscape



8 Addiction Treatment Challenges and Unmet Needs



9 Cost of Treatment



10 Global Addiction Treatment Market Dynamics

11 Global Addiction Treatment Market Segmentation



12 North America Addiction Treatment Market



13 Europe Addiction Treatment Market



14 Asia Pacific Addiction Treatment Market



15 Latin America Addiction Treatment Market



16 Middle East and Africa Addiction Treatment Market



17 Regulatory Framework



18 Patent Analysis



19 Grants Analysis



20 Clinical Trials Analysis



21 Funding and Investment Analysis



22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



23 Supplier Landscape



24 Addiction Treatment Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



25 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



26 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)



27 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

