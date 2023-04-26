Limestone Global Market Report 2023: Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Limestone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Limestone Market to Reach $103.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Limestone estimated at US$76.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$84.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Iron & Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production

Limestone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)

Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)

Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)

Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)

CRH plc (Ireland)

Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)

Tarmac (UK)

Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Grupo Calidra (Mexico)

ILC Resources (USA)

Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)

Indiana Limestone Company (USA)

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Mississippi Lime Company (USA)

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

NALC LLC (USA)

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)

Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)

UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone

Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth

Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption

Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum

Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

Common Applications of NPCC

Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum

Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture

