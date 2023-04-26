Limestone Global Market Report 2023: Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Limestone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Limestone Market to Reach $103.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Limestone estimated at US$76.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$103.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$84.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Iron & Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Limestone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.8 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|209
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$76.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$103.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals
- Recent Market Activity
- Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes
- Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot
- Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
- China Dominates the World Limestone Market
- Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth
- Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion
- Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview
- China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario
- Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone Production
- Limestone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)
- Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)
- Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)
- Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)
- CRH plc (Ireland)
- Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)
- Tarmac (UK)
- Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)
- Graymont Limited (Canada)
- Grupo Calidra (Mexico)
- ILC Resources (USA)
- Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)
- Indiana Limestone Company (USA)
- LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Lhoist Group (Belgium)
- Mississippi Lime Company (USA)
- Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)
- NALC LLC (USA)
- Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
- Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)
- Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for Limestone
- Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook for World Construction Industry
- Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand
- Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in Production Drives Limestone Consumption
- Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain Momentum
- Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)
- Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone
- Common Applications of NPCC
- Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market Momentum
- Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth
- Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator
- Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon Capture
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
