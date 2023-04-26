InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Victory Battery Metals’ Expansion of its Lithium Drill Program in Nevada, with Addition of 4th Hole at Smokey Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR) (FSE:VR6) (OTCPink:VRCFF), a diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America, has expanded its lithium drill program in Nevada. Based on in-field findings, following completion of first three holes at its Smokey Lithium drilling program, the company has expanded its program, adding a fourth hole, taking full advantage of the team and equipment on site.



The clay lithium Smokey Lithium property is located in Esmeralda County, a prolific region for clay lithium deposits, 20 miles west of American Lithium’s flagship lithium project. It is approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, home to the only producing lithium operation in the US at Silver Peak, along with nearby Noram, Spearmint, and Enertopia projects. The property surrounds the Jindalee Clayton North property on three sides, with excellent access and relatively flat ground.

Drill hole locations have been selected to extend strong lithium mineralization, intersected on initial drill program in 2022 in Hole-09 within the area of interest. The fourth hole on this program has been selected specifically in an effort to determine the strength of lithological correlation between holes 22-09, and holes 23-01, 02 and 03.

Victory's Exploration team determined that the most compelling hole location to drill would be hole 23-05, 1 km to the west southwest of hole 23-03. Core material from the completed holes are being processed and shipped to ALS Reno for assay on a continuing basis in order of hole completion. The company is awaiting assay results from hole 23-01.

Mark Ireton, President and CEO, stated: "In what was originally planned as a 3-hole program, our team has assessed the core and made significant correlations between holes 22-09 and holes 23-01/23-03, determining that that information to be gained by drilling a 4th hole with our assets on site now is the most prudent move. Our team has observed clays on each of the first three holes drilled, varying from grey, to green to very dark, containing abundant fine-grained calcite as noted by using hydrochloric acid during the logging process."

