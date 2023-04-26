Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market Set to Register a CAGR of 12.56% and Reach US$ 12.24 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market was valued at US$ 4.22 billion and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.56% to reach US$ 12.24 billion by 2031.

The global market for meningococcal meningitis treatment was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The bacterium Neisseria meningitidis causes meningococcal meningitis, which includes infections of the brain and spinal cord lining (meningitis) and circulation, which are typically severe and can be deadly.

Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 4.22 Billion Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 12.24 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.56% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Treatment Type, Route of Administration, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Global Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market:

In May 2022, GlaxoSmithKline announced a USD 3.3 billion acquisition of privately owned biopharmaceutical business Affinivax to strengthen its vaccine pipeline, an important priority as the British drugmaker prepares to spin off its consumer division.

In March 2022, the meningococcal vaccination trial for African neonates and young children was undertaken by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of meningococcal meningitis is driving the global market revenue share.

Increasing investments by top players in treating meningococcal meningitis drive the demand for effective treatment.

Several advancements and collaborations among market players create a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the meningococcal meningitis treatment market revenue is the rising number of burn victims and its proven effectiveness in wound management. Furthermore, manufacturers putting a strong emphasis on continuous innovation are creating advanced amorphous hydrogel dressings with enhanced features, such as antibacterial properties, greater wear life, and improved moisture control, contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, regulatory restrictions, distribution challenges in rural areas, and a lack of awareness among the population may limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Treatment Type

Based on treatment type, the global meningococcal meningitis treatment market is segmented into antibiotic therapy and vaccine. Due to the ability to decrease the disease burden and rising investments in discovering novel vaccines, the vaccine segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Route of Administration

Based on the route of administration, the global meningococcal meningitis treatment market is segmented into injectables and oral. Due to its significant efficiency and rapid onset of action in treating meningitis, the injectables segment accounts for the largest revenue share.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the global meningococcal meningitis treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Due to the availability of a wider range of medications and resources than retail or online pharmacies, the retail pharmacies segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global meningococcal meningitis treatment market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to increasing incidences of meningococcal meningitis, modern healthcare infrastructure, and advantageous reimbursement policies, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for meningococcal meningitis treatment:

Pfizer, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Merck & Co.

Biomed Pvt. Ltd

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for meningococcal meningitis treatment in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MENINGOCOCCAL MENINGITIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Antibiotic Therapy Penicillin Ampicillin Chloramphenicol Ceftriaxone Vaccine Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine Combination Vaccine GLOBAL MENINGOCOCCAL MENINGITIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Injectables Oral GLOBAL MENINGOCOCCAL MENINGITIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

