The DAM software market size is expected to grow from USD 4.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.7 Billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%

Furthermore, these solutions typically provide low-cost options and rapid service deployment.



Cloud segment to have significant growth during the forecast period

Cloud Digital Asset Management (DAM) democratizes enterprise-wide digital media management and delivery.Cloud DAM also promises to lower operational costs and boost productivity while providing a single source of truth to protect brand identity.



Front-end experiences are also influenced by cloud DAM. Bynder announced an integration with Hootsuite Inc., a popular cloud-based social media management platform. Hootsuite dashboards are linked to digital assets sourced from Bynder, allowing social media marketers to easily access creative content without having to download, resize, and re-upload individual files. Furthermore, the rapid increase in data generation is driving up storage demand. AI and machine learning capabilities allow data to be collected, processed, and analyzed more quickly, and business data and applications are migrated to multiple public-private clouds. Several companies, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, MediaBeacon, and Bynder, are involved in digital asset management and are assisting the market’s rapid growth, as most end-users prefer cloud-based solutions.



Retail & eCommerce vertical to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Bringing a product to market and merchandising it online and offline necessitates the collaboration of many people and teams.A large number of digital files are being created, and they must be easily accessible throughout the process.



A digital asset management solution for ecommerce is ideal for teams looking to centralize assets used across e-commerce and retail channels.



Without a DAM solution, e-commerce and retail businesses may struggle to deliver efficient and effective product launches, campaigns, and day-to-day product sales management.Implementing a file management solution can be a quick and simple process that brings all stakeholders in an e-commerce and retail business together.



From product design and management to online sales and in-store merchandising, a digital asset management solution for e-commerce is an important piece of the puzzle.DAM solutions allow to store digital files together and organize them based on the needs of the team.



By storing them in the cloud, they can be accessed securely from the file management solution from anywhere in the world.Retail has become as much about the experience as it is about the product for those who sell offline.



With more assets required to support the buying experience, a centralized cloud-based digital asset management solution can help the team get to market faster and stay on brand across channels.



Digital Asset Management market in North America to grow at the highest market size during the forecast period

Many start-ups and global corporations are based in North America.Global business groups from various industries have their global headquarters, as well as significant workforce and manufacturing units, in the United States.



Some multinational corporations, such as Alphabet Inc, AT&T, Dell Technologies Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Apple Inc, and others, have a sizable workforce in the United States.As a result, there is a high demand for effective human resource development software.



Furthermore, the region’s growing economic prosperity welcomes new companies and start-ups for long-term establishments, opening up a plethora of opportunities for HR management software.According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the quarterly number of businesses starts in the United States was around 356,000 in the third quarter of 2021.



A dense market’s long-term trade benefits attract HR management software companies to offer their services on a larger scale, propelling growth even further. Several brand partnerships occur in the region to advance the operational capabilities of various operating units of organizations, thereby developing the overall ecosystem in the area. UKG Inc, for example, acquired SpotCues and its mobile communications platform, Groupe.io, in February 2022. SpotCues’ mobile communication platform for the frontline workforce will be integrated with UKG solutions such as UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, and UKG Ready, allowing for improved communication and employment experience.

Despite supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the emergence of Covid-19 variants raising economic uncertainties, 2021 proved to be a record year for healthcare private equity in North America.An ageing population and an increase in the prevalence of chronic disease are driving steady growth in healthcare demand.



More than a decade after the passage of the Affordable Care Act in the United States, maturing value-based payment models continue to create opportunities for companies that reimagine care delivery with a focus on patient experience, health outcomes, and costs.The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital tools that use big data and machine learning in every health sector, assisting in the efficiency of many operations and spurring innovation.



Better health outcomes at a lower cost could result.



DAM software vendors include Adobe (US), OpenText (Canada), Cognizant (US), Aprimo (US), Bynder (Netherlands), Sitecore (US), Widen (US), MediaBeacon (US), CELUM (Austria), Nuxeo (US), WoodWing (Netherlands), Canto (US), Wedia (France), Digizuite (Denmark), censhare (Germany), Cloudinary (US), MediaValet (Canada), Ignitetech (US), BrandMaker (Germany), Brandfolder (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the DAM software market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The research study covered inputs, insights, trends, happenings, from secondary sources, primary sources, stakeholders’ interviews and surveys.Secondary sources include information from databases and repositories such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg, Factiva, CoinDesk, among others.



Primary data was fetched from supply side industry experts who hold the chair of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Technological Officer (CTO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vice-President (VP) of IT, Managing Director (MD), among others.Few of our key primary respondents are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, among others.



Few startups are also included during our primary interviews. Additionally, we have taken information and statistical and historical data from few government associations, public sources, webinar and seminar transcripts, journals, conferences and events.



