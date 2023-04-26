Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2023: Rising Internet Penetration Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online taxi services market will grow from $34.82 billion in 2022 to $38.54 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The online taxi services market is expected to grow to $56.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the online taxi services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the online taxi services market. The regions covered in the online taxi services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Rising internet penetration drives the demand for the online taxi service market. The availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the convenience associated with using online services is shifting consumer preferences towards online taxi services. According to the Internet World Stats, the number of internet users increased from 4,208 million to 4,833 million in June 2020.

Furthermore, internet users in India are expected to grow from 636.73 million in 2019 to 974.86 million by the end of 2025. A growing number of internet users with smartphones now have taxi services at their fingertips that give the drivers' details and location and benefit the user, thereby fueling the demand for the online taxi services market.

The online taxi services market covered in this report is segmented by service type into ride-hailing and ride-sharing. Ride-sharing refers to an arrangement or instance involving the sharing of rides in a motor vehicle with other people, mainly commuters. The different types of vehicles include motorcycles and cars and involve various payment modes such as online and cash. The several types of rides include individual, carpool/share.

The launch of self-driving taxi services is gaining popularity in the online taxi service market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in August 2020, AutoX, an autonomous driving start-up, announced the public launch of Robo-taxi services in China.



In August 2022, Ola Cabs, an India-based online taxi and car booking company, announced a merger agreement with Uber Technologies, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this merger, both companies joined forces to improve taxi rentals, ride services, and customer experiences to enhance business outcomes. Uber Technologies, Inc. is a mobility as a service company based in the United States that pioneered food delivery, online taxi bookings, and hotel reservations.



Stringent regulations imposed on online taxi service operations limit the growth of the online taxi service market. As a result of numerous reports of assault and molestation against online taxi services, governments around the world have imposed stringent regulations on their providers. These incidents call for a strong policy to secure customers. Governments have imposed strict background checks on Uber and Lyft drivers and mandated fingerprint background checks to avoid such incidents any further.

Other regulations imposed by governments to comply with the service providers include India's Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016 and Information Technology Act, 2000; Malaysia's Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) ('CVLBA 1987') and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 ('LPTA 2010')(Act 715).

The laws under the act regulate both e-hailing operators and drivers. Moreover, e-hailing service providers are mandated to have an intermediation business licence to operate their business in Malaysia. Thus, the stringent rules and regulations imposed on taxi services are restricting the growth of the online taxi services market during the forecast period.



Scope

Markets Covered



1) By Service Type: Ride-Hailing; Ride Sharing

2) By Vehicle Type: Motorcycles; Cars

3) By Payment Mode: Online; Cash

4) By Ride Type: Individual; Car Pool/ Share



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.54 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $56.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Taxi Services Market Characteristics



3. Online Taxi Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Online Taxi Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Online Taxi Services Market Size And Growth



6. Online Taxi Services Market Segmentation

7. Online Taxi Services Market Regional And Country Analysis



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ANI Technologies Private Limited

Uber India Systems Private Limited

Lyft Inc.

Didi Chuxing

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd.

Carzonrent (India) Private Limited

Mega Cabs Private Limited

Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited

Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited

Go-Jek

Kabbee

Hailo

Flywheel

Curb

Yellow Cab

mytaxi

