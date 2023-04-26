New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile digital experience: consumer survey" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453456/?utm_source=GNW

"The use of different sales and customer support channels has stabilised in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; consumers still prefer to use traditional channels."





This report uses the results of Analysys Mason’s Consumer survey to provide an analysis of the mobile digital experience for consumers in South Africa and several countries in Asia–Pacific, Europe and North America.





Topics analysed





The main channels used by different customers to interact with mobile operators

The split between traditional support channels (phone, in-store and email) and digital channels (website, self-care apps and social media)

The different combinations of sales and service channels used by consumers and how these vary by operator and country

The operators that have the highest penetration of digital channels worldwide

The relationship between the use of traditional/digital channels and customer satisfaction metrics such as Net Promoter Scores (NPSs)

Survey data coverage





The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in the above-mentioned regions. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were at least 1000 respondents per country.





Geographical coverage





Western Europe (WE): France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK

France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): Poland and Turkey

Poland and Turkey North America (NA): Canada and the USA

Canada and the USA Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP): Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP) : Malaysia and the Philippines

: Malaysia and the Philippines Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA): South Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06453456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________