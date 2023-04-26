Cell Culture Market Growth Drive by the Developments in Regenerative Medicine | Reveals InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Consumable (Media, Sera, Reagents), By Product (Culture Systems, Centrifuges, Incubators, Cryostorage Equipment, Biosafety Equipment, Pipetting Instruments), By Application (Biopharmaceuticals, Tissue Culture & Engineering, Vaccine Production, Drug Development, Gene Therapy, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Cell Culture Market is estimated to reach over USD 64.38 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period.

Due to the high cost and specialized knowledge needed to build up cell culture infrastructure, the need for cytological services offered by contract research organizations is anticipated to increase. Furthermore, due to the significant sums of money invested in this field in recent years, research into regenerative therapy has experienced great progress. The market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the near future since cell culture techniques are a crucial stage in these research applications.







The adoption of cell culture technology is also anticipated to be fueled by ongoing developments in regenerative medicine and the significant unmet medical needs in emerging economies. Government programmes in this area are also helping the sector expand. For instance, India's Union Health Ministry changed the New Medicines & Clinical Trials Rules in January 2022 to include goods created from cells or stem cells as novel pharmaceuticals. This gave the nation's cell-derived product manufacturing a strong regulatory framework, which is likely to have a good impact on the industry's expansion.

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, In order to continue their COVID-19 therapeutic research activities, four CROs—Charnwood Molecular LTD (U.K.), Reach Separations (U.K.), XenoGesis (U.K.), and Aurelia Bioscience Ltd (U.K.)—built a common effort.

List of Prominent Players in the Cell Culture Market:

Adolf Kühner AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ANGUS Chemical Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biospherix Ltd.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Caisson Laboratories Inc.

Cellexus

Corning Incorporated

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Getinge AB

HiMedia Laboratories

InvivoGen

Lonza Group AG

Meissner Filtration Products Inc.

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Pan-Biotech GmbH

PromoCell GmbH

Sartorius AG

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International, LLC





Cell Culture Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 25.10 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 64.38 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 11.23 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Consumables, Products, And Applications Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

In response to the emergence of COVID-19, numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies, governments from various nations, and research institutions began to concentrate on the creation of efficient vaccines and novel medicines. The creation of new vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19 may be facilitated by cell culture. Also, actions done in this direction by market participants had a substantial impact on the industry's expansion. For instance, Captivate Bio introduced its line of cell culture tools in January 2021 to help the US fight COVID-19 and other new diseases. Hence, COVID-19 had a significant effect on the market's expansion.

Challenges:

Plastic trash is produced in significant quantities every year as a result of cell culture's reliance on plastic consumables. The environment has been negatively impacted by this. However, there are still significant worries regarding how this new method will dispose of solid waste. Many different materials or layers, such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVA), or nylon, are used to create single-bioprocessing systems.

Recycling is not a possibility for such products because it consumes a lot of work to separate the components into homogeneous components. Because of this, most single-e systems and the parts that make them up are not appropriate for recycling.

Regional Trends:

The cell culture market is currently dominated by North America, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period. This is primarily related to the rising need for personalized treatment, which is also being accompanied by an increase in the demand for vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and artificial organs, as well as the presence of significant market participants. In the United States, there will be an expected 1,918,030 new cases of cancer in 2022, according to estimates provided by the American Cancer Society. Precision medicine is required due to the rising prevalence of diseases like cancer, which also increases the demand for cell culture supplies and consumables, which in turn fuels the market's expansion.





Segmentation of Cell Culture Market-

By Consumable-

Media Minimum Essential Media (MEM) RPMI 1640 Media DMEM/F-12 Media F-10 Serum Free Media BME Media Insect Media Other Media

Sera Fetal Bovine Serum Other Animal Serum

Reagents Albumin Other



By Product-

Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Cryostorage Equipment

Biosafety Equipment

Pipetting Instruments

By Application-

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Toxicity Testing

Cancer Research

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

