Mobile Phone Camera Module Market Is Expected to Reach $181.11 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 15.2% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Phone Camera Module Market Was Valued At USD 58.391 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD181.11 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 15.2% From 2023 To 2030.Key factors driving the growth of this market include robust growth in the smart phone and tablet, continuous improvement in camera resolution, the proliferation of technology and the rising demand for smartphones and tablet computers, demand for high-definition cameras in the military and in satellite imaging and the increasing popularity of social networking applications.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

By type, the market for mobile phone camera modules is divided into CCD, CMOS, Below 8M, 8M-13M, Above 13M, and Other categories.

Application Outlook:

By application, the global market for mobile phone camera modules can be classified into mobile, consumer electronics (excluding mobile), automotive, healthcare, security, and industrial.

Regional Analysis:

According to the report, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest geographical market share due to the rapid increase in demand for consumer electronics devices and the rising demand for high-quality cameras for a variety of applications.

North America and Europe are also anticipated to capture a major share of the market due to the presence of a large number of significant vendors in these regions.

As a result of the rising demand for consumer electronics devices and the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets in these regions, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to provide growth opportunities for the mobile camera module market.

It is essential to take into account the specific local factors when analysing the Mobile Phone Camera Module Market in each region, as market conditions and trends can vary significantly from region to region and even from country to country.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $181.11 Billion By Type CCD

CMOS

Below 8M

8M-13M

Above 13M

Others By Application IOS System

Android System

Other By Companies Samsung

Sunny Optical

Primax

GSEO

FUJINON

KOLEN

DIOSTECH

Hynix

SONY

APTINA

Omni Vision

LITEON

TI

SHICON

Apple Inc. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global Mobile Phone Camera Module Market. Among the most important constraints are:

Capacity limitations of camera module: The growth of the global camera module market is anticipated to be restrained by the capacity limitations of camera modules over the forecast period. Maintaining supply and demand for camera modules for mobile phone vendors is a significant market challenge. In addition, a camera module consists of over 10 components, including a lens, an actuator, a VCM, and an image sensor. In most circumstances, these components are provided by third parties.

The high cost of deploying multi-camera system: The high cost of deploying multi-camera systems in vehicles is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global camera module market during the forecast period. The vehicle's camera modules are of superior quality. Due to the high cost of these cameras, only luxury vehicles are fitted with them.

Opportunity Analysis:

A number of promising new avenues for development and expansion exist in the international Mobile Phone Camera Module Market. Consider a few of the most promising prospects:

Securing new contracts with mobile phone manufacturers: could provide your business with numerous new opportunities. Manufacturers of mobile phones, tablet computers, monitoring systems, medical devices, and automobiles are market end-users. The cameras on Smartphone and tablet computers are the most frequently utilized of all their potential applications. Due to the fragmentation of the market, there is intense competition among businesses that sell camera devices for new contracts.

The proliferation of applications in the automotive and military industries: The automobile industry is a market for camera units that is expanding swiftly. This expansion is largely attributable to the government's implementation of regulations in numerous disciplines. Historically, governments have prioritized driver safety. The government and automobile manufacturers have taken steps to enhance driving and reduce road accidents. Rear view cameras are being integrated into high-end vehicles. The Audi A6 and A8 are equipped with a camera that enables the driver to view the area behind the vehicle.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Samsung

Sunny Optical

Primax

GSEO

FUJINON

KOLEN

DIOSTECH

Hynix

SONY

APTINA

Omni Vision

LITEON

TI

SHICON

Apple Inc.

By Type

CCD

CMOS

Below 8M

8M-13M

Above 13M

Others

By Application

IOS System

Android System

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

