With 8.76% CAGR, Military Antenna Market to Worth USD 6.61 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military antenna market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 3.67 billion in 2022 to USD 6.61 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period.

Military antennas are specialized electronic devices used for communication, navigation, and radar purposes in military applications. These antennas are designed to withstand harsh environments, including extreme temperatures, high winds, and electromagnetic interference. Military antennas are used in a variety of applications, including ground-based, naval, and airborne communications systems, providing reliable and secure communication between military units.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/military-antenna-market-101824

List of Key Players Profiled in the Military Antenna Market Report:

Antcom Corporation (U.S.)

Cobham Advance Electronic Solutions (U.K.)

Comrod Communication AS (Norway)

Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Hascall-Denke (U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Terma A/S (Denmark)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 8.76 % 2029 Value Projection USD 6.61 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.67 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 178 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Frequency Analysis

By Type Analysis

By Platform Analysis

By Application Analysis Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Military Antenna Market Growth Drivers Increase in Demand for Satellite Communication Equipment Due to Growing Space Exploration Programs will Aid Growth Significant Demand to Replace Conventional Equipment with Technologically Advanced Military Equipment

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/military-antenna-market-101824

Segments:

Ground Military Antennas Dominates Market Due to Rising Border Security Issues

By frequency, the market is divided into high frequency, ultra-high frequency, super high frequency, and extremely high frequency.

Based on type, the market is segmented into dipole antenna, aperture antenna, traveling wave antenna, loop antenna, and array antenna.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into communication, surveillance, SATCOM, electronic warfare, and telemetry.

According to platform, the market is trifurcated into airborne, marine, and ground.

Geographically, the market share is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

The current Russia-Ukraine war crisis altered the dynamics of the European defense industry in 2022. Approximately 25 nations planned to support the Ukraine war crisis. These countries provide support in terms of weaponry support, finance, special military operations, and others. The European and NATO countries provide ammunition, ground surveillance radars, firefinder weapons, and other systems into western Ukraine via Poland. Thus, rise in demand for military antenna has been observed in recent times. These factors are expected to surge the product demand for the satellite communication and defense sector.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/military-antenna-market-101824

Report Coverage:



The report provides complete information about recent developments and trends in the industry. Also, drivers and restraints affect market development and global expansion. Furthermore, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war crisis and COVID-19 pandemic is highlighted in this report. A list of prominent players in the market is given, along with the companies' recent launches and business growth strategies. Furthermore, regional market insights are provided with statistical data and factual information about the market.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

The market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for replacing conventional equipment with technically advanced equipment. Also, there are government initiatives to modernize military programs and develop border security by strengthening satellite communication activities. Thus, satellite communication equipment demand is surging due to increasing space exploration programs. These factors are anticipated to ensure the global military antenna market growth in the coming years.

However, high costs associated with the R&D of military antenna is likely to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Holds Prominent Market Share Due to Dominant Defense Industry

North America holds the highest global military antenna market share during the forecast period due to military dominance in the U.S. Also, rising investment in the defense sector is expected to drive the regional market. The regional market stood at USD 1.25 billion in 2021.

Europe is expected to hold the second-highest global market share due to the adoption of technological advancements in the industry. Also, European countries support Ukraine, which aids in increased product demand in the defense sector.

Competitive Landscape:

Long-Term Contracts Allow Key Players to Propel Growth

The key market players focus on forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their business in segmented regions. Also, implementing innovative product development strategies allow companies to enhance their product portfolio and attract global customers.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/military-antenna-market-101824

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Russia Ukraine War Analysis on Global Military Antenna Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military Antenna Market Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Impact of Russia Ukraine War Analysis on Global Military Antenna Market

Global Military Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Super High Frequency Extremely High Frequency



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/military-antenna-market-101824

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. received a USD 125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare and adverse communication systems that safeguard the U.S. military operations and warfighters.

Read Related Insights:

Electronic Warfare Market to Hit USD 37.60 Billion by 2029 | At a CAGR of 5.56%

Military Radar Market to Rise USD 22.06 Billion by 2028; Demand for Advanced Radar Technologies to Aid Growth | Fortune Business Insights™

CBRNE Defense Market to Reach USD 24.25 Billion by 2028; International Agreements and Favorable Regulations to Favor Market Growth | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com