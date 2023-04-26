The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market size is projected to reach USD 258.3 billion by 2028 from USD 176.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Service, Biologic, Drug Development), End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803740/?utm_source=GNW





The biologic manufacturing service segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing service, drug development service, and biologic manufacturing service.The biologic manufacturing service segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to the rising demand for biologics, targeted drug therapies, and increase in the number cell & gene therapy pipeline studies. These factors are likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth.



The big pharmaceutical companies segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into big pharmaceutical companies, small and midsized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users (Academic Institutes, Small CDMOs, and CROs).The big pharmaceutical companies segment held a dominant share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, in 2022.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing focus of pharma giants on core activities like increasing R&D for the discovery & development of new molecules, pushing them to outsource the manufacturing services. This is one of the major factors anticipated to project market growth.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.



The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of leading players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising government initiatives for generic medicines in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 60%, and Demand Side - 40%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 25%, Executives- 15%, Other -15.0%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Catalent, Inc. (US)

• Lonza Group (Switzerland)

• AbbVie, Inc. (US)

• WuXi AppTec (China)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Samsung Biologics. (South Korea)

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

• Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Piramal Pharma Solutions (India)

• Recipharm AB. (Sweden)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Almac Group (UK)

• Vetter Pharma (Germany)

• Delpharm Holdings (France)

• Yuhan Corporation (South Korea)

• Curia Global, Inc. (US)

• Charles River Laboratories. (US)

• Lannett Company, Inc. (US)

• Cambrex Corporation. (US)

• FAMAR Healthcare Services (France)

• Biocon Limited (India)

• Sai Life Sciences Limited (India)

• PCI Pharma Services (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as service, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increased investment in precision medicines, Patent expiry & increasing demand for generic drugs, High cost of in-house drug development, Investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs), restraints (Varying regulatory requirements across various regions), opportunities (Rising demand for cell & gene therapies, Growing inclination toward one-stop-shop model, Market expansion in emerging countries, Growth of nuclear medicine), and challenges (Introduction of serialization, Intellectual property risk) influencing the growth of pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

• Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched services, and technological assessment of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), AbbVie, Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China) and among others in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.

