Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 26 April 2023

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 28 April 2023

Effective from 28 April 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 28 April 2023 to 31 July 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 28 April 2023: 4.5690% pa

DK0030504915, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 28 April 2023: 4.2420% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment