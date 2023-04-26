Trenchless Pipe Relining Global Market Report 2023: Stringent Regulations for Leakage and Maintenance of Pipeline Networks Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Method, Diameter, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The trenchless pipe relining market size is expected to grow from US$ 2,211.66 million in 2023 to US$ 2,954.71 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.



Trenchless technologies involve methods of new pipe installation with minimum surface and environmental disruptions. One such technological advancement in trenchless pipe relining is the introduction of robotics. Trenchless pipe repair robotic lateral reinstatement cutters are essential to cut holes from the inside of a small diameter pipe and re-establish existing connections. These rugged robots are configured to allow specialized situations to be navigated with straightforward design and assembly.

Furthermore, ProKASRO offers trenchless pipe rehabilitation with advanced robots. Their trenchless pipe rehabilitation works without traffic obstructions and noise pollution, ensuring workforce safety while saving time and effort.

In addition, in February 2023, GE demonstrated carbon cutting pipe-building robot to inspect and restore natural gas pipelines. Thus, the introduction of robotics in trenchless pipe relining is expected to emerge as a significant trend in the trenchless pipe relining market in the coming years.



The demand for water management to ensure clean and safe drinking water for the citizens of Germany is increasing, which is creating a need for regular maintenance and repair of the pipelines. In addition, various sewage lining projects are under construction in the country for the better functionality of these pipes.

For example, the Friedensstrasse project was a sewage lining project, under which a new and tight-fitting polyethylene (PE) pipe was placed inside the existing pipelines.

The project involved inserting a PE liner in the old DN 1000 mm pipe in two phases, which needed digging of three building pits. Similarly, the spiral-wound pipe project in Ansbach, Germany, was another pipe infrastructure rehabilitation project. The sewer section required rehabilitation and was located under the busy promenade in Central Ansbach.

As the traditional relining method was not feasible, the authorities repaired the infrastructure using the spiral-wound trenchless technology. Thus, the growing adoption of trenchless pipe relining technology in Germany is fueling the trenchless pipe relining market growth.



Asia Pacific held the largest trenchless pipe relining market share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on country, the Asia Pacific trenchless pipe relining market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2022, China held the largest trenchless pipe relining market share in Asia Pacific, followed by India.



India is making rapid growth in the technological and industrial sectors. As a developing country with one of the world's largest populations, the need for fast and cost-effective pipe-relining solutions is rising. With a lack of proper repair and maintenance solutions for the damaged or degrading pipeline infrastructure, the country will face overflowing water and wastage through the water supply system and sewer lines. In addition, various Indian cities such as Kolkata, Mumbai, and Banaras still have pipelines that are considered to be ~100 years old. Such an aging pipe infrastructure mostly faces structural failure and silting of the pipelines.

Also, many pipelines have to be pumped due to sluggish flow, which is caused due to improper grade or slope. Hence, trenchless technology is the best method to repair, maintain, and study the country's sub-surface condition of pipeline infrastructure. Thus, the presence of aging pipeline infrastructure in the country is likely to create an opportunity for the growth of the trenchless pipe relining market in India in the coming years.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2211.66 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2954.71 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Landscape



5. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of Aging Pipeline Infrastructure

5.1.2 Stringent Regulations for Leakage and Maintenance of Pipeline Networks

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Trenchless Pipe Relining

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Cost Benefits Associated with Trenchless Pipe Relining

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Innovation and Advancement in Trenchless Pipe Relining

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Global Market Analysis



7. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Method



8. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Diameter



9. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End User



10. Global Trenchless Pipe Relining Market- Geographic Analysis



11. Trenchless Pipe Relining Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brawo Systems GmbH

Trelleborg Sealing Profiles Sweden AB

SEKISUI SPR

Sanikom D.O.O

Waterline Renewal Technologies

NuFlow Technologies

Maxliner USA

Vortex Companies

Relining Group

RelineEurope GmbH

RTI Rohrtechnik Gruppe

QuakeWrap

Reline Solutions

