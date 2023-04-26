The mice model market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.9%

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mice Model Market by Model Types & Services, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04756165/?utm_source=GNW



The mice model market has been segmented based on model types & services, technology, application, end user, and region.



By application, the PDx models/ xenografts segment accounted for the largest share of the mice model market

Based on application, the mice model market is categorized into drug discovery and development, basic research, and PDX models/ xenografts.The PDx models/ xenografts segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the growing preference for personalized medicine in immunodeficient mice models.



Personalized medicines are designed through the use of mice models.



By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in the mice model market

Based on end user, the Mice model market is segmented into academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development & manufacturing organizations.In 2022, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ segment accounted for a larger share of the mice model market.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increasing expenditure on R&D by companies for drug development.



North America: the largest share of the mice model market

North America accounted for the largest share of the mice model market.The large share of the North America region can be attributed to a rise in the preclinical activities by contract research organizations and the biopharmaceutical companies, and a significant increase in the biomedical research.



Moreover, presence of key players in the mice model market in the U.S. are propelling the growth of the market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the mice model market.



The Asia Pacific mice model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This is attributed to increasing numbers of both domestic and international market players which are focusing on increasing their prescence in the region.



Meanwhile, domestic players are expanding their international reach through partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and expansions. Moreover, increasing demand for personalized medicine and regenerative medicine, international alliances for R&D activities in China, and mandatory animal testing for pharmaceutical drugs & cosmetics.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 60% and Demand Side 40%

• By Designation: Executives - 40%, Research Scientists- 30%, and Managers - 30%

• By Country: North America- 22%, Europe- 42%, Asia Pacific- 11%, Latin America- 20%, and MEA- 5%



Prominent Players

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• The Jackson Laboratory (US)

• Inotiv (US)

• genOway (France)

• Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• Janvier Labs (France)

• Harbour BioMed (China)

• Trans Genic Inc. (Japan)

• Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US)

• PolyGene AG (Switzerland)

• Aragen Life Sciences Ltd. (India)

• Cyagen Biosciences (US)

• Crown Biosciences (US)

• TransCure bioServices (France)

• Ozgene Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

• The Andersons, Inc. (US)

• Allentown, LLC (US)

• Innovive (US)

• Lab Products, LLC. (US)

• Crescendo Biologics Limited (UK)

• ImmunoGenes (Hungary)

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

• Horizon Discovery Ltd (UK)

• Marshall BioResources (US)

• Applied StemCell Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the mice model market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the model types and services (model types, services), technology (CRISPR/CAS9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies), application (drug discovery & development, basic research, and PDx models/xenografts), end user (academic & research institutes, pharma & biotech companies, and CROs & CDMOs), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall mice model market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provide insights on the following pointers

• Analysis of key drivers (rising investments in mouse-model based research, increasing demand of mouse-based clinical trials (MCTs) for more productive outcomes, and the growing preference for personalized medicine), restraints (introduction of 3D-printed mouse models), opportunities (utilization of CRISPR in biomedical research), and challenges (development of alternative animal testing methods) . influencing the growth of the mice model market.

• Product Development/ Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new models & services launches in the mice model market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets- the report analyses the mice model market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the mice model market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Charles River Laboratories (US) (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Inotiv (US), genOway (France), and Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US) among others in the mice model market strategies.

