Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2023: Exponential Increase in Sensitive Data Drives Demand

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 19.80 billion by 2032, according to a new study.



Structured cabling systems are a collection of cables and gear that comprise business management systems' telecommunications infrastructure. Telecommunication infrastructure facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data signals through a communication network. For a stable network connection, several connecting hardware and cables are needed.



The amount of sensitive data organizations has exponentially increased due to the surge in internet users and the quick uptake of digital services. A structured cabling system allows for speedier data transport, stimulating market expansion. Demand for structured cabling systems has dramatically increased due to increased attention to cost and time management, growing IoT data, the requirement for business automation, and rising levels of competition.



Also, these systems support quicker data transmission, which helps businesses increase the efficiency of their decision-making process and maximize profitability. However, the cost of fiber optic connections, poor compatibility with outdated communication infrastructure, and varying copper prices threaten industry expansion.



Due to the existence of numerous well-known firms, the industry is quite competitive. In order to diversify their product offerings and maintain a dominant position in the market, players have used tactics such as product expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations. They are also developing new products quickly and with improved features. For instance, Legrand announced the acquisition of the Champion ONE (C1) family of companies in February 2021. This industry leader in optical networking parts and solutions for data centers, businesses, and telecommunications.



Report Highlights

The hardware segment accounted for the highest market share of structured cabling industry encompasses cables, patch cords, and cable assemblies, communication outlets, connectors, and patch panels, among others.

The IT and telecom segment accounted for the highest market share. A massive increase in the use of smartphones, mobile devices, and multimedia content has resulted in increased demand for structured cabling from this sector.

The LAN category dominated the market with the highest revenue in 2022 due to the growing need for high-speed networks, the networking system is divided into smaller components with shorter cable lengths to permit high data speed.

The rise of IoT devices, mobile data, and smart applications is responsible for expanding structured cabling in data centers. Digital gadgets produce a sizable amount of data, which calls for additional storage and raises the demand for data centers.

The copper cables segment dominated the market over the forecast period. Copper wires work well for transmission across short and medium distances. Technological improvements will likely make copper cables more popular among data centers and desktop connections. They are anticipated to present profitable chances for the copper cable market.

The sector for fiber optic cables is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR over the projection period. The optical fiber cables that carry data between locations form the backbone of the internet, which is made of fiber optics.

The high market share of structured cabling accounted for by North America is also attributed to various mergers and acquisitions taking place between leading vendors. The industry leaders are expanding and strengthening their presence in the region, leading to market growth.

The publisher has segmented the Structured Cabling Market report based on component, cable type, product type, application, end-use, and region:

Structured Cabling Market, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware

Software

Services

Structured Cabling Market, Cable Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7

Others

Structured Cabling Market, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019- 2032)

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

Structured Cabling Market, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019- 2032)

LAN

Data Center

Structured Cabling Market, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019- 2032)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Structured Cabling Market, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.43 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $19.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Structured Cabling Market Insights

4.1. Structured Cabling - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Structured Cabling Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Greater reliability and lower security threats

4.2.1.2. Higher speed and lower latency

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High installation cost and limited physical availability for devices



5. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Component



6. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Cable Type



7. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Product Type



8. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Application

9. Global Structured Cabling Market, by End-Use



10. Global Structured Cabling Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

TE Connectivity Ltd.

CXtec Inc.

Reichle & De-Massari AG

DataSpan Inc.

Paige Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Belden Solutions

Teknon Corporation

PennWell Corporation

Corning Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Brand-Rex Ltd.

Hitachi Cable America Inc.

The Siemon Company

