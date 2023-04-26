New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06358601/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2022-2030. UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ballasts/Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Advanced UV, Inc.
- American Ultraviolet
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
- Atlantium Technologies LTD.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Halma PLC
- Hoenle AG
- ITT Wedeco
- Kuraray Co., LTD
- Lumalier Corporation
- Siemens Water Technologies
- Trojan Technologies
- Xenex
- Xylem Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UV
Lamps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for UV Lamps by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for UV Lamps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Quartz Sleeves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Quartz Sleeves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Quartz Sleeves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reactor Chambers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Reactor Chambers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Reactor Chambers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Air Treatment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Municipal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Municipal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Municipal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballasts/Controller Units by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Ballasts/Controller Units
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Ballasts/Controller
Units by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection
Equipment by Component - UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units,
Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection
Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air
Treatment and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection
Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz
Sleeves and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV Lamps,
Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and
Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Reactor
Chambers, Quartz Sleeves and Other Components for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water &
Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Water & Wastewater
Treatment, Air Treatment and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by End-Use -
Industrial, Commercial, Residential and Municipal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial,
Residential and Municipal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ultraviolet (UV)
Disinfection Equipment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial, Residential and
Municipal for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment by Component - UV
